Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was delighted with a win over Punjab Kings but said that the team needs to improve its bowling as they continue to concede 200 runs in a match.

Against PBKS, MI bowlers gave away 214 runs before the batters chased down a total in excess of 200 for the second consecutive time. Mumbai have conceded over 200 runs in all of their last four matches.

”It is something that we need to look at, certain options we need to take in the middle of the overs, how to shut off overs,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

”It’s been three or four games where we have conceded 200, so we need to find those options in the middle.”

Rohit also added that the average score in IPL has also gone up in recent years.

”When we started T20 format, 140-150 was a winning score. But look at this one. Plus one extra batter makes a huge difference as well. Not just to us but across the IPL. I just checked that the average score this IPL is 180,” the MI skipper added.

Suryakumar Yadav made 66 off 31 in the winning cause and played some exceptional shots behind the square.

Rohit was not surprised to see his teammate do the usual and added that his team’s mantra is to play fearlessly.

”Look, he has been doing that for the last couple of years. To play behind the wicket, that’s his strength and he utilised it really well. Surya and Kishan batted brilliantly and good finish by Tim and Tilak.

”Before the start of the season we spoke about how we want to play our cricket. With the bat, we just wanted to go out there and play fearlessly and not worry about the results. Often when you think about the results you move away from your plans. But we talked right at the start that we want to be fearless.”

Rohit also praised Ishan Kishan who smashed 75 off 41 balls.

”(Kishan) is a little man but he has got a lot of power. He practices those shots that we saw today. So what matters is what he does off the field and it comes off on the field,” Rohit signed off.

