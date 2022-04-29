Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update: Rahul and Co aim for sixth win
18:50 (IST)

"Not so much fuller, it's about bowling length and it's about bowling bouncers and getting people out with the short ones. You can see why the players want to bowl short, because of this beautiful, even covering of grass. Guys with pace and energy love it here in Pune," says Danny Morrison at the pitch report. 

18:46 (IST)

"He's been outstanding. The best part about KL Rahul's batting is that nothing is agricultural in his cricketing shots. Every shot that he plays is a proper textbook stroke," said Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports, referring to KL Rahul's batting. Read more on it here. 

18:29 (IST)

LSG can go level on points with Rajasthan Royals (12 points) if they win tonight\. Meanwhile, PBKS are currently in seventh place with eight points. Check out the updated IPL points table here. 

18:19 (IST)

Punjab Kings would be keen to put brakes on Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's rollicking batting form and notch up a win when the two sides clash in an IPL game in Pune on Friday.

Lucknow are currently in fourth spot, having five wins and three losses from eight games, while Punjab are at seventh, with four wins and as many losses.

Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their last game, while Punjab come into the game after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.

Click here to read the preview 

18:08 (IST)

Welcome to Match 42 of IPL 2022 between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. LSG will be aiming for their sixth win of the season. Stay tuned for further updates. 

Highlights

title-img

Preview: A reinvigorated Punjab Kings will take on a consistent Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The exciting match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, 29 April.

Punjab Kings bounced back in some style to win their last match against the Chennai Super Kings. This came on the back of impressive performances by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. They would now want to build on this momentum against an in-from Lucknow side.

On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led side beat Mumbai Indians in their last match. Despite their captain’s stunning ton, he did not get much support from the other batters and this is where, Lucknow will need to be far better. Their bowling looks well-balanced and perfect for all conditions.

When will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The PBKS vs LSG match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Shahrukh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Moshin Khan

Updated Date: April 29, 2022 18:08:51 IST

