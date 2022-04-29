PBKS vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update: Rahul and Co aim for sixth win

Preview: A reinvigorated Punjab Kings will take on a consistent Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The exciting match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, 29 April.

Punjab Kings bounced back in some style to win their last match against the Chennai Super Kings. This came on the back of impressive performances by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. They would now want to build on this momentum against an in-from Lucknow side.

On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led side beat Mumbai Indians in their last match. Despite their captain’s stunning ton, he did not get much support from the other batters and this is where, Lucknow will need to be far better. Their bowling looks well-balanced and perfect for all conditions.

When will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The PBKS vs LSG match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Shahrukh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Moshin Khan