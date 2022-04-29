PBKS vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: LSG win by 20 runs

That's all we have for you from this game. The weekend is upon us, which means it's time for a double-header. GT take on RCB in the first game, before RR face MI in the second game on Saturday. We'll be back for that. Until then, it's goodbye.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Punjab Kings
|153/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.65
|133/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.65
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rishi Dhawan
|not out
|21
|22
|3
|1
|Arshdeep Singh
|not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dushmantha Chameera
|4
|0
|17
|2
|Avesh Khan
|3
|0
|26
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 117/8 (18)
|
16 (16) R/R: 8
Arshdeep Singh 0(2)
Rishi Dhawan 15(10)
|
Rahul Chahar 4(4) S.R (100)
c Ayush Badoni b Mohsin Khan
Krunal Pandya is the Player of the Match
After 20 overs,Punjab Kings 133/8 ( Rishi Dhawan 21 , Arshdeep Singh 0)
Avesh Khan with the final over of the match, and 10 runs come from it. That's a wrap to this match, as Lucknow Super Giants win by 20 runs. Fifth defeat for Punjab Kings.
After 18 overs,Punjab Kings 117/8 ( Rishi Dhawan 6 , )
Top over from Mohsin Khan. Five runs and two wickets in it, the match might be all but over for Punjab now.
OUT! Rabada finds the man at deep cover and has to depart. Another wicket down for Punjab.
After 16 overs,Punjab Kings 105/6 ( Rishi Dhawan 1 , Kagiso Rabada 1)
Chameera with another good over for Lucknow. Bairstow gets an edge and onto Krunal at third man fielder. Kagiso Rabada is the new batter. PBKS need 49 off 24 balls.
OUT! Caught by Krunal at deep third man and Chameera gets the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow c Krunal Pandya b Chameera 32
After 15 overs,Punjab Kings 103/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 32 , Rishi Dhawan 0)
Bishnoi into the attack. Huge appeal for LBW against Bairstow and he is given out. Punjab Kings review this one. Ball-tracking shows it was missing leg-stump, and Bairstow survives.
After 14 overs,Punjab Kings 92/5 ( Jonny Bairstow 21 , Rishi Dhawan 0)
Wicket maiden for Krunal Pandya. He gets the wicket of Jitesh Sharma, who is originally given not out but that verdict is reversed after an LSG review. Replays confirm it was pad first and not the bat, and Jitesh has to depart. Time for a strategic timeout.
OUT! Jitesh Sharma is given out and has to depart. He's initially given not out, but Lucknow go for the review. Replays confirm it was pad first and not the bat, so the decision is reversed to OUT. Jitesh Sharma lbw b Krunal Pandya 2
Preview: A reinvigorated Punjab Kings will take on a consistent Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The exciting match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, 29 April.
Punjab Kings bounced back in some style to win their last match against the Chennai Super Kings. This came on the back of impressive performances by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and the bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh. They would now want to build on this momentum against an in-from Lucknow side.
On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led side beat Mumbai Indians in their last match. Despite their captain’s stunning ton, he did not get much support from the other batters and this is where, Lucknow will need to be far better. Their bowling looks well-balanced and perfect for all conditions.
When will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?
The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 April.
Where will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?
The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at MCA Stadium in Pune.
What time will the Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants match start?
The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The PBKS vs LSG match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Shahrukh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Moshin Khan
