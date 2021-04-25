PBKS vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will battle it out against each other on 26 April when the action moves to the newly-built Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS ended their losing run against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) two nights ago and would be aiming to ground KKR who are yet to find any rhythm in this year's IPL.

The one reason in PBKS' victory over MI was the way the openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted. That was the best show put up by the openers in this edition so far. Chris Gayle, at 3, also showed maturity and experience to bat through.

PBKS are a side in progress and the wins against the big sides will only do them good in the tournament.

On the other hand, KKR despite having a solid T20 outfit at their disposal, have failed to lived up to the expectations. They kick-started their campaign on a winning note, but since then have completely lost the track. Eoin Morgan and Co were very poor against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game and the captain also complained of lack of intent in the players to win the game.

Not all his lost for them though. They are playing PBKS who have shown inconsistency in the past and Morgan would be itching to break the four-match losing streak in this match.

With their openers - Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana - failing consistenly, we may see some change at the top. PBKS may help the same XI that beat MI.

When will the Match 21 of the IPL between PBKS and KKR take place?

The Match 21 of the IPL between PBKS and KKR will take place on 26 April, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.