An ideal start to the season for Punjab Kings as they begin with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders — a side they have historically struggled against with 20 defeats in 31 games — bossing them in all departments today.

Punjab ticked off quite a few boxes today, from Prabhsimran Singh impressing as an opener, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring his maiden IPL fifty and another inspired powerplay spell from Arshdeep Singh to the all-round efforts of Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran.

Shikhar Dhawan also gave a good account of himself in his first game in charge of the Punjab Kings, and will have given the team owners reason to hope for a revival in the 16th season.