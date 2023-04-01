Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • PBKS vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in rain-affected game

PBKS vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in rain-affected game

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Latest Update: Punjab Kings win by 7 runs (DLS Method) after KKR are reduced to 146/7 after 16 before heavy rain washes the remainder of the game out.

PBKS vs KKR Highlights IPL 2023: Punjab Kings defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in rain-affected game

PBKS vs KKR live score, updates and commentary. Image: Sportzpics

20:04 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 2 of IPL 2023 with Punjab Kings emerging victorious.

Time to shift our attention to the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match that is taking place in Lucknow at the moment. Click here to follow live coverage of the LSG-DC match.

20:02 (IST)

An ideal start to the season for Punjab Kings as they begin with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders — a side they have historically struggled against with 20 defeats in 31 games — bossing them in all departments today.

Punjab ticked off quite a few boxes today, from Prabhsimran Singh impressing as an opener, Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring his maiden IPL fifty and another inspired powerplay spell from Arshdeep Singh to the all-round efforts of Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran.

Shikhar Dhawan also gave a good account of himself in his first game in charge of the Punjab Kings, and will have given the team owners reason to hope for a revival in the 16th season.

19:50 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

Match called off, Punjab Kings win their opening game of IPL 2023 against KKR! Shikhar Dhawan and Co win by 7 runs (DLS Method).

19:46 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

According to reports, there will be no reduction in overs till 7.54 PM local time, that's less than 10 minutes from now, after which there will be an over reduction for every four minutes of delay. The way it's pouring in Mohali right now, resumption appears unlikely.

19:29 (IST)

DC opt to field vs LSG

While we wait for the rain clouds to disperse in Mohali, you can head to our live coverage of the second game of the Saturday double-header, with Lucknow Super Giants taking on Delhi Capitals in their first game at the their home ground of the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals have opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants.

Click here to follow LIVE Updates of that match

19:23 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

RAIN HALTS PLAY IN MOHALI

The covers have been brought out at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali as the drizzle gets heavier, forcing the players and umpires to head out of the playing area with just four overs left in the Kolkata chase!

According to the DLS calculations, Kolkata are seven runs behind at the moment, and will end up conceding points to Punjab if the remainder of the match gets washed out.

19:22 (IST)
six

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 146/7 ( Shardul Thakur 8 , Sunil Narine 7)

SIX! New batter Sunil Narine too shows he can make good use of the bat, as he smashes the ball over long on off Arshdeep off the final ball of the 16th! Kolkata Knight Riders need another 46 to win off 24, a task that has got all the more difficult after the departure of the set batters in Russell and Iyer.

19:16 (IST)
wkt

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Is that the game? Arshdeep returns to the attack in the slog overs and prises out the final threat in Iyer, who opens the face of his bat and sends the ball down Chahar's throat at point to depart for 34. Very difficult for Kolkata to chase down 192 from here, if not impossible. KKR 138/7

Iyer c Chahar b Arshdeep 34(28)

19:14 (IST)
six

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 136/6 ( Venkatesh Iyer 33 , Shardul Thakur 6)

SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Shardul Thakur starts off with a sensational six, tucking a short-of-length ball from Sam Curran over the deep square leg fence even though he is cramped for room! That is the shot that would even make someone like Virat Kohli proud!

KKR need 56 off 30

19:13 (IST)
wkt

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Six, four and a wicket for Sam Curran, as the Englishman deceives the big-hitting West Indian with a slower one! Russell looks to take the aerial route again, but is caught by Sikandar Raza in front of the midwicket boundary! End of a fine sixth-wicket stand that got Kolkata's hopes up in this game. Dre Russ is furious with himself, unerstandably so. KKR 130/6

Russell c Raza b Curran 35(19)

19:09 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

SIX! FOUR! Russell hammers the ball into the stands beyond wide long on for a 92-metre hit, and follows it up with a deft little upper cut after opening the face of his bat, guiding the ball towards wide third man for a four in the process and bringing up the fifty partnership with Iyer for the sixth wicket! KKR 130/5
18:49 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Rahul Chahar strikes off his first ball of the evening as the dangerous Rinku Singh departs after going for a slog sweep. Didn't quite time it and ended up serving Sikandar Raza a simple catch at cow corner. KKR 80/5

Rinku c Raza b Chahar 4(4)
18:41 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Raza strikes after the timeout, as KKR skipper Rana ends up slicing the ball straight to Chahar at backward point! End of what was turning out to be a solid partnership. KKR 75/4

Rana c Chahar b Raza 24(17)
18:17 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

BOWLED! Nathan Ellis strikes in his first over, and nets the big fish that is Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was striking the ball well and whose presence at the crease gave Kolkata hope. Gurbaz makes room, looking to play an inside-out shot but misses completely, getting his off-stump rattled in the process. KKR 29/3

Gurbaz b Ellis 22(16)
18:06 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

OUT! Tame end to Roy's stay at the crease as he chips the ball towards Raza at midwicket while attempting a pull off Arshdeep, who has now struck twice in his first over to put Punjab in the driver's seat! Four runs and two wickets in the over for the left-arm seamer! KKR 17/2

Roy c Raza b Arshdeep 4(5)
18:03 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

OUT! Arshdeep Singh, leading the Punjab attack today, strikes off his first delivery of the season as KKR opener Mandeep Singh holes out to Sam Curran at deep square leg while looking for a maximum. KKR 13/1

Mandeep c Curran b Arshdeep 2(4)
17:38 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

Rishi Dhawan is the Impact Player for the Punjab Kings today, replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa! Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders openers have made their way back to the dugout after walking out to open, with a floodlight failure delaying the start of the second innings.
17:03 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Raza's stay comes to an end as he ends up slicing the ball towards cover point, where KKR skipper Nitish Rana pulls off a simple catch. PBKS 168/5

Raza c Rana b Narine 16(13)
16:45 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

BOWLED! Quicker delivery does the trick for Chakravarthy as Dhawan misses the ball completely while attempting to play across the line. Big wicket for KKR as the PBKS skipper, who was expected to stay till the very end and propel the side towards a big total, departs. PBKS 143/4

Dhawan b Chakravarthy 40(29)
16:39 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Jitesh's little cameo comes to an end as Southee deceives Jitesh with a slower delivery. Jitesh throws the kitchen sink at it, and ends up getting a leading edge to short third. PBKS 135/3

Jitesh c Umesh b Southee 21(11)
16:32 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Rajapaksa departs just two balls after bringing up his maiden IPL fifty, getting caught at long on while attempting to end Umesh Yadav's third over with a maximum. He will be disappointed at not converting this into a bigger score. Punjab though, have a fair amount of batting left and remain in the hunt for 200. PBKS 109/2

Rajapaksa c Rinku b Umesh 50(32)
16:29 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

FIFTY for Bhanuka Rajapaksa — his first ever in the Indian Premier League! Brings up the milestone with a slice over the cover region, getting enough time for a second. Takes 30 deliveries to reach his fifty, collecting five fours and a couple of maximums along the way. PBKS 109/1
16:11 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! Sloppy work by Chakravarthy at short fine leg, with the ball passing through despite the spinner putting in a slide, as Rajapaksa brings up the fifty partnership for the second wicket with Dhawan with a sweep off Narine. The pair have consumed 33 deliveries in the second-wicket stand so far. PBKS 75/1
15:50 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 LIVE Score

OUT! Southee makes up for leaking 14 runs in his the first five deliveries of this over, as Prabhsimran departs after getting off to a terrific start, getting a faint tickle while attempting to nudge at a delivery going down leg to get caught behind. He departs for a 12-ball 23 with Shikhar Dhawan yet to face a delivery. PBKS 23/1

Prabhsimran c Gurbaz b Southee 23(12)
15:14 (IST)

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh


Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
15:02 (IST)

KKR vs PBKS: Toss news

Nitish Rana wins toss in his first match as captain and Kolkata Knight Riders have decided to bowl first against Punjab Kings.

PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score and Updates: IPL 2023 starts for Punjab Kings with a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Saturday. Both teams will enter the season and the match with new captains, as Shikhar Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal, who has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the helm of the PBKS side, while Nitish Rana will be leading KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

IPL 2023 PBKS preview: Punjab aim to shake off image of perennial underachievers

That’s not the only commonality between the two sides. They both are also without a lot of first-choice players. For KKR we know that regular captain Iyer is out for a while with a back injury. Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are unavailable due to national duty and pacer Lockie Ferguson could miss the first match due to hamstring issues.

For PBKS, Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the season with a leg injury. Matthew Short has come in as a replacement. Liam Livingstone is waiting for clearance from ECB as he is coming back from a knee injury while Kagiso Rabada is also on national duty.

IPL 2023 KKR preview: Kolkata Knight Riders seek consistency

Looking at the history, PBKS vs KKR has been a very lopsided affair with the Kolkata franchise winning 20 out of 30 matches so far, and Punjab winning 10. One mustn’t forget that KKR are also two-time IPL champions, while PBKS’ best is the runners-up finish in 2014 when they lost to KKR in the final.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Live Streaming: The 3.30 PM match will be shown live on Star Sports channels while the live stream will be available on the JioCinema app.

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 20:07:44 IST

