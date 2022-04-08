Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Update: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl; Bairstow to make Punjab Kings debut

Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 08 April, 2022

08 April, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans

Tata IPL 2022 PBKS vs GT Live Update: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl; Bairstow to make Punjab Kings debut

19:03 (IST)

Toss update: Hardik Pandya wins the toss and says Gujarat Titans will bowl first. 

18:59 (IST)

Jonny Bairstow to make his Punjab Kings debut tonight

18:57 (IST)

"It's got plenty of grass. Good batting wicket, lot's of runs," says Matthew Hayden at the pitch report. 

18:39 (IST)

Gujarat Titans remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament. The Hardik Pandya-led team look pretty strong after having beaten Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals easily. Their bowling attack is effective, with both Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson in good form. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has picked a balanced team.

Gujarat Titans do not need to make changes in their playing XI, but Vijay Shankar's performance could be a cause of worry for the side. They could well try Abhinav Manohar at the top of the order.

Check out the probable playing XI for both teams here

18:22 (IST)

On Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants edged Delhi Capitals to go second in the table. The Capitals, meanwhile, suffered their second loss in three games. Check out the updated points table here 

18:10 (IST)

Gujarat Titans' lethal pace attack is all set to ask some probing questions to the dynamic Punjab Kings top-order when the two teams lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

In terms of composition and balance, both Gujarat and Punjab are very different and that makes for an enticing contest on a Brabourne Stadium track where runs are always on offer.

Punjab in their three games have shown that the approach this year would be to go hammer and tongs during the Powerplay overs and set the tempo for the rest of the innings.

Check out the match preview here 

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) set to take place at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. We'll be bringing all the updates as we build up towards the toss at 7 pm. So, stay tuned! 

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and they will bowl first. Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow makes his Punjab Kings debut tonight.

Preview: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning run when they lock horns with Punjab Kings on Friday.

Gujarat Titans players greet each other after IPL 2022 match between the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

Gujarat Titans have been quite brilliant and won both their games so far. Their first win came against the Lucknow Super Giants and then followed it up with a 14-run win against Delhi Capitals. While their bowlers were superb in the match against Delhi Capitals, on the batting front, Shubman Gill showed his class as he smashed a 46-ball 84.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won two of their three games so far. Their all-attack approach has been working for them, and with the inclusion of Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada, their bowling stocks have been bolstered. Rahul Chahar has hit good form with the ball and this bodes well for the side.

When will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be played?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 8 April.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match be held?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans match start?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The PBKS vs GT match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Updated Date: April 08, 2022 19:11:59 IST

