Preview: Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic at the iconic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday. This will be PBKS’ first of two home matches in Dharamsala, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) too set to play Shikhar Dhawan and Co in a couple of days.

PBKS’ main motive from their last two league matches will be to win those by the largest of margins possible and boost their Net Run Rate in their bid to make the IPL playoffs.

They are currently in eighth place with 12 points from as many games, and two wins will take their points tally to 16. However, they face stiff competition from Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

DC have been already knocked out of the tournament and are currently reeling in 10th place with just eight points from 12 matches. ‘

The two teams only faced each other a few days back, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. PBKS emerged victorious by 31 runs, in a match where opener Prabhsimran Singh notched up his maiden IPL ton to lead PBKS to 167/7.

In DC’s reply, Harpreet Brar took four wickets as PBKS successfully defended their total, restricting the Capitals to 136/8.

Pacer Nathan Ellis has been brilliant this season for Punjab Kings, picking up regular wickets, but it will be interesting to see if South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada, who last played an IPL match on 30 April, gets a game on Wednesday.

DC, meanwhile, remain without Anrich Nortje, who had returned to South Africa owing to personal reasons.

While DC stand eliminated with two games to go for them, Wednesday provides an opportunity for them to play party poopers and spoil PBKS’ hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

