Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 29: Punjab Kings without skipper KL Rahul; Delhi aim for top spot

PBKS vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 29: Punjab Kings without skipper KL Rahul; Delhi aim for top spot

18:27 (IST)

Recent match: Punjab Kings

Punjab come into the game on the back of a convincing win over RCB. In the match on Friday, Harpreet Brar took three big wickets - Kohli, Maxwell and ABD - and Ravi Bishnoi was also economical at 2/17. With the bat, KL Rahul remained 91 not out and later Chris Gayle smashed 46 from 24 balls. Punjab have two wins in last three games which came after three straight losses.

18:14 (IST)

No KL Rahul for Punjab

Punjab Kings tweeted KL Rahul has been taken to the hospital after complaining of abdomen pain. It turned out to be an acute case of appendicitis. "It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital" said the tweet by Punjab. A big, big blow for PBKS who will miss not just their skipper but the highest scorer and the Orange Cap holder. News agency PTI says Mayank Agarwal could step in as the captain

More: KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, flies to Mumbai for surgery; Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

18:01 (IST)

Punjab face Delhi in Ahmedabad

Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad in the second match of the day in the Indian Premier League. They had faced off two weeks ago at the Wankhede Stadium where Capitals won in a high-scoring contest. In that game, Shikhar Dhawan amassed 92 runs after combination of KL Rahul (61), Mayank Agarwal (69) had given Punjab a great start. But it wasn't enough as Delhi won by 6 wickets with 10 balls to spare.

18:00 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of match 29 of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. After staging an upset against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings now aim for another surprise win against Delhi Capitals which could help them take the fourth spot in the point stable. DC will move to the top spot if they win tonight. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up to the match.

Highlights

title-img
18:14 (IST)

No KL Rahul for Punjab

Punjab Kings tweeted KL Rahul has been taken to the hospital after complaining of abdomen pain. It turned out to be an acute case of appendicitis. "It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital" said the tweet by Punjab. A big, big blow for PBKS who will miss not just their skipper but the highest scorer and the Orange Cap holder. News agency PTI says Mayank Agarwal could step in as the captain

More: KL Rahul diagnosed with acute appendicitis, flies to Mumbai for surgery; Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): After staging an upset against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings now aim for another surprise against Delhi Capitals which could help them take the fourth spot in the point stable. DC will move to the top if they win. Stay tuned for more updates as we build-up to the match.

Preview: Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday. Both teams come into the match after winning their previous encounters.

DC defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on Thursday while PBKS defeated high-flying RCB in their previous contest to return to winning ways. What gave KL Rahul-led team a shot in the arm was their huge margin of win. They defeated RCB by 34 runs.

The script for Punjab's win was written by Rahul (91) and Chris Gayle (46) as the team posted 179/5 before spinners Harpreet Brar's match figures of 3/19 and Ravi Bishnoi's 2/19 decimated a star-studded RCB batting line-up.

Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Sportzpics

Punjab will hope for another successful outing by their spinners in Ahemdabad, but more importantly, they need their middle-order to compliment the top-order as the result of the toss is not a guarantee, and batting second at the venue has appeared as a tougher job.

DC also depends heavily on its top-order with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw being regular performers with the bat. They also need the middle-order to ready for any sorts of challenges that may arise against PBKS. Looking at the spin-friendly pitch at the venue, DC may bring in Amit Mishra. They also have better pacers than PBKS and that gives them a slight edge.

DC would move to the top of the table with a win tonight while PBKS can move to the fourth spot with a big win.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh

Updated Date: May 02, 2021 18:13:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021: Here's everything you need to know about the television and online coverage of the 17th match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir says there's pressure on KL Rahul to play longer innings due to PBKS' middle-order issues
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir says there's pressure on KL Rahul to play longer innings due to PBKS' middle-order issues

Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
First Cricket News

Highlights DC vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 22, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Mohammed Siraj is handed the ball for the final over, and keeps a tight leash early on, restricting Pant and Hetymer to a single off the first two, followed by a dot. Pant collects a brace off the fourth to bring up his half-century. Left with 10 off the last two, Pant only manages to collect back-to-back boundaries as Siraj doesn’t give him the room to go for a maximum. RCB win by 1 run as Pant and Hetmyer fail to guide their team home despite both remaining unbeaten after having brought up their fifties. What a thriller we’ve been treated to this evening!