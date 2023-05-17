Punjab Kings are eighth in the 10-team IPL 2023 table with 12 points from 12 matches, but two more wins from the last two games can see them reach the playoffs. Of course, they will need to improve their net run rate which is currently -0.268. The first of those two matches in on Wednesday against wooden spooner Delhi Capitals, who were the first team to get knocked out of IPL 2023.

Apart from the motivation to reach the playoffs, what should work in PBKS’ favour is their 31-run win against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals in their last IPL 2023 match.

In that game, Prabhsimran Singh hit a century and Harpreet Brar took a four wicket-haul as PBKS kept their hopes alive. On Wednesday, Punjab will not only look for one more win but also a big win that boosts their NRR.

The match will take place at Dharmasala, which is set to become the 12th venue to host IPL matches.

For Delhi, there’s not much at stake but their pride of course. Two wins in the last two matches will allow them to finish with a respectable 12 points even if their league position may not make a drastic change.

PBKS vs DC form guide (Last five matches):

PBKS: WLLWL

DC: LLWWL

PBKS vs DC head-to-head: In 31 matches so far, Punjab Kings have won 16 matches while Delhi Capitals have emerged victorious on 15 occasions.

PBKS vs DC weather report: No rain is expected to interrupt the match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmasala. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius while the minimum will be around 20.

PBKS vs DC likely playing XIIs

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

DC: David Warner (c), Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Rovman Powell/Anrich Nortje, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey

PBKS vs DC live streaming: The match will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. It will also be telecasted on Star Sports.

