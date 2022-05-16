PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Thakur registers best-ever figures; Axar completes a ton

Delhi Capitals kept their hopes of making it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs alive with a 17-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Invited to bat by PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal, DC rode on Mitchell Marsh's 48-ball 63 as well as Sarfaraz Khan's quickfire 32 off just 16 balls to finish on 159/7. Khan was especially impressive as his aggressive display helped Delhi recover from a shaky start and finish the powerplay on a strong position.

Punjab in reply, were off to a commanding start themselves thanks to another cameo by opener Jonny Bairstow, but a double strike by all-rounder Shardul Thakur changed the course of the match. Punjab then crumbled in the middle overs in the face of some disciplined spin bowling and despite a late fightback from Jitesh Sharma (44) and Rahul Chahar (23*), they finished well short of the target.

Delhi went level with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 14 points, but surged ahead thanks to their Net Run Rate (0.255) that is vastly superior to that of Faf du Plessis' side (-0.323). With the momentum firmly on their side with back-to-back wins, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will back themselves for a top-four finish by the time the league phase of IPL 2022 comes to an end, which will be this Sunday.

Punjab's hopes, though, took a serious hit, and not only will they have to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in their remaining game, they will also have to hope DC, RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their remaining games. They can still qualify if KKR win, but then the NRR will come into play.

Looking back at the 64th match of the season, we take a look at some of the key numbers of the game:

— Shardul Thakur’s figures of 4/36 is his best in the IPL. Interestingly, his three best performances with the ball in the IPL have all come against Punjab Kings — while representing three different outfits. His next best figures are 3/19 (for Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017) and 3/28 (for Chennai Super Kings, 2021).

— Axar Patel bowled Mayank Agarwal for a two-ball duck, completing a 100 wickets in the IPL in the process. He finished with figures of 2/14 in addition to his useful 17 not out earlier in the evening.

— Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also registered figures of 2/14, taking his wicket-tally this season 20. He’s only the fourth bowler to cross the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2022, and the second Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal.

— Kagiso Rabada dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the penultimate over to take his wicket tally in the IPL to 98, making him the most successful South African bowler in the league, going past the iconic Dale Steyn, currently the fast bowling coach at SRH, in the process.

— David Warner was dismissed by Liam Livingstone off the very first ball of the match, departing for his first golden duck in the IPL in nine years!

