PBKS vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in the 29th Match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS have endured a roller-coaster ride so far in the competition with three wins and four losses in seven matches. They would be looking to achieve some consistency with a win over DC. After losing against KKR, they got back to winning ways defeating RCB. Beating a formidable team like RCB would have been a massive confidence booster.

Captain KL Rahul led from the front with 91 and all-rounder Harpreet Brar burst onto the scene in style with a Man of the Match performance on his debut, against RCB. Though they posted 179 on the board, the batting concerns still remain.

Prabhsimran Singh who opened the batting with Rahul in absence of the injured Mayank Agarwal didn't make an impact. Nicholas Pooran's poor form continued. Deepak Hooda couldn't contribute much and neither did Shahrukh Khan.

They cannot be relying on Rahul and Chris Gayle every time to bail them out. The rest of the batting order will need to step up.

Rahul will again be the key going into the match against DC.

The match will see the battle of spinners as the young duo of Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi will be up against the experienced Axar Patel and Amit Mishra.

A lot will depend on how the batsmen tackle the spinners on the Ahmedabad track.

The PBKS bowlers will have an uphill task upfront against in-form Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan. Riley Meridith bounced back well after a poor start to the tournament. He and Shami would look to provide early breakthroughs.

DC, on the other hand, would be looking for a much-improved death-bowling performance after going for plenty against KKR. Lalit Yadav and Avesh Khan have impressed for DC. The likes of Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada will need to step up.

The opening partnership of Shaw and Dhawan will again be the biggest threat for PBKS. On the other hand, PBKS would be hoping that Agarwal gets fit in time.

PBKS will be looking for revenge against DC. When they met earlier in the tournament, DC thumped them by six wickets. PBKS amassed 195 on the board thanks to the openers Rahul (61) and Agarwal (69) who put on a 122-run stand. In reply, Dhawan went berserk scoring 92 off 49 balls to help DC win with 10 balls to spare.

With two formidable batting sides up against each other, we can expect a run-fest at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here's all you need to know about the 26th match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

When will the 29th match of the IPL between PBKS and DC take place?

The 29th match of the IPL between PBKS and DC will take place on 2 May, 2021.

What is the venue for the match?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for the live updates and over-by-over commentary.