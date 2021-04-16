Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 8: Unchanged CSK win toss, opt to bowl first

PBKS vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 8: Unchanged CSK win toss, opt to bowl first

19:16 (IST)

He just keeps achieving milestones!

19:16 (IST)
19:14 (IST)

MS Dhoni is playing his 200th T20 match for CSK.

19:14 (IST)
19:07 (IST)

PBKS XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

19:07 (IST)
19:06 (IST)

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

19:06 (IST)
19:01 (IST)

Toss: MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl.

CSK will bowl first against PBKS. MS Dhoni informs that they have gone unchanged.

Dhoni reckons that the pitch looks a bit tacky, and there is a bit of grass as well. In the second innings , the first 3-4 overs will be crucial as the ball will do a bit.

Rahul says that they would look to follow the template from the last game and also informs that they too have gone unchanged.

19:01 (IST)
18:52 (IST)

Head-to-head

Chennai Super Kings hold the edge here over Punjab Kings. They have won 14 out of 23 matches played against PBKS.

18:52 (IST)
18:48 (IST)

Pitch report:

"We have a fresh pitch today with a nice green tinge. I think it will be a good surface, it may not have as much seam movement and may not be as tacky. The dew starts to fall in the back end of the match and yorkers will have to come in big time," says Ian Bishop.

18:48 (IST)
18:44 (IST)

PBKS need overseas pacers to come good

Despite Punjab Kings scoring 221 batting first in their season opener, Rajasthan Royals were in contention till the last over as PBKS bowlers failed to control the flow of runs during the chase. Their overseas pacers — Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith —gave away 104 runs in eight overs. KL Rahul will be hoping for a better performance today as they aim to continue the winning momentum. 

18:44 (IST)
18:38 (IST)

Bowling improvement needed


CSK's bowlers need to step up big time. The fact that DC chased down the total so easily said a lot about their bowling that night. Apart from Dwayne Bravo, every other bowler went for 8 or over 8 an over.

18:38 (IST)
18:35 (IST)

Powerplay boost required for CSK

A much better Powerplay performance is the need of the hour for CSK. Against DC, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis got out inside the first three overs. That Powerplay score of 33/2 was the difference between a 188 and a 200 plus score. Overall, they however veered from the conservative approach they adopted last season and played with aggression to send out a message to the opposition.  

18:35 (IST)
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:01 (IST)

Toss: MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bowl.

CSK will bowl first against PBKS. MS Dhoni informs that they have gone unchanged.

Dhoni reckons that the pitch looks a bit tacky, and there is a bit of grass as well. In the second innings , the first 3-4 overs will be crucial as the ball will do a bit.

Rahul says that they would look to follow the template from the last game and also informs that they too have gone unchanged.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Both teams had contrasting starts to the IPL this season. Punjab Kings won their first match while Chennai Super Kings lost. They will enter the field today with separate motivations. PBKS will aim to continue the winning momentum while CSK hope to bounce back.

Preview: Punjab Kings provided plenty of entertainment in IPL 2020, and there was no dearth of thrill in their 2021 season opener.

Opening the campaign against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS batted first and posted an imposing total of 221 with skipper KL Rahul playing a blistering knock of 91 off 50 and Deepak Hooda setting the stage on fire with a 28-ball 64 innings.

After some batting extraordinaire, PBKS were pretty ordinary with their fielding and bowling as Sanju Samson struck a brilliant century to take RR close to the victory only for Arshdeep Singh to deny him by successfully defending 13 runs in the last over.

Against Chennai Super Kings, Rahul and Co will hope for a lesser entertaining and more commanding performance. The Wankhede Stadium had been a batting paradise but things were made difficult for PBKS by their overseas pacers — Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith  — who were guilty of bowling too many loose deliveries. PBKS need to improve their bowling and fielding to compliment a batting line-up that is good enough to beat any team.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings lost their first match against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. CSK did well batting first as they posted a total of 188 with the comeback man Suresh Raina scoring a breezy fifty. But their bowling lacked the punch as DC easily chased down the target inside 19 overs.

CSK looked short of bowlers who could impose themselves on the opposition and their openers also failed to fire against DC. Some valuable runs from top-order could have helped CSK reached 200 on a batting-friendly Wankhede strip.

On Friday, both teams will enter the field with different motivations. PBKS, who have never won the IPL, will want to stretch the winning run against CSK, one of the most successful sides in the history of the tournament and we are guaranteed great entertainment.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Updated Date: April 16, 2021 19:05:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore pip Mumbai in last-ball thriller
First Cricket News

Highlights, MI vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 1, Full Cricket Score: Bangalore pip Mumbai in last-ball thriller

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Jamieson goes for a run when there was no chance he could up end being safe. He's back in the dugout but Mumbai would've been more happier with the wicket of AB de Villers. He takes a single off the last ball and keeps strike. RCB need seven runs in the final over. Don't go anywhere!

Highlights, KKR vs MI, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 10 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, KKR vs MI, Cricket Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians clinch victory by 10 runs

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Chennai Super Kings' 2020 campaign?
First Cricket News

IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Chennai Super Kings' 2020 campaign?

Chennai Super Kings endured their worst-even campaign last season, winning six and losing eight to finish second-from-bottom, failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.