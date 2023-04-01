PBKS off to a victorious start in IPL 2023 with seven-run win over KKR in rain-affected game

Punjab Kings restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/7 after setting them 192 to win before the heavens opened up and washed the remainder of the game out.

FirstCricket Staff

April 1st, 2023

22:54:17 IST

