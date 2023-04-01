Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • PBKS off to a victorious start in IPL 2023 with seven-run win over KKR in rain-affected game

Cricket

PBKS off to a victorious start in IPL 2023 with seven-run win over KKR in rain-affected game

Punjab Kings restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/7 after setting them 192 to win before the heavens opened up and washed the remainder of the game out.

PBKS’ Sam Curran celebrates after removing KKR’s Andre Russell. Sportzpics
PBKS’ Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays a shot during his innings of 32 balls against KKR. Sportzpics
PBKS all-rounder Sam Curran plays a shot during his unbeaten knock of 26 off 17 balls against KKR. Sportzpics
The start of KKR’s chase was delayed due to issues relating to the floodlights at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Sportzpics
PBKS all-rounder Sikandar Raza celebrates after getting rid of KKR captain Nitish Rana. Sportzpics
Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer briefly reignited KKR’s hopes with a 50-run sixth-wicket stand against PBKS. Sportzpics
Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the Punjab Kings bowlers with figures of 3/19 from three overs. Sportzpics
The groundstaff at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium bring the covers out after rain intensifies at the end of the 16th over during KKR’s run chase.

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 22:54:17 IST

