New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings as India folded for 325 during the second session on day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday.

He joined an elite list comprising just Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in scalping 10-wicket hauls in a Test innings. With all 10 wickets in his kitty, Patel also surpassed the great Richard Hadlee to record the best figures by a New Zealand bowler. Hadlee had taken nine for 52 versus Australia back in 1985.

Resuming the day at 221/4, India scored 64 runs in the morning session with the loss of two wickets. They added another 40 runs for four wickets after lunch to end their first innings at 325.

Former India spinner Kumble welcomed the spinner to the club.

"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match," tweeted Kumble, who had taken 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi during the 1999 home series.

England's Laker had reached the rare milestone in 1956.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh joined Kumble in congratulating the Mumbai-born bowler.

"Ajaz Patel. This will be remembered forever 47.5-12-119-10 simply outstanding..Let me stand and clap," Singh tweeted.

Lauding the effort of Patel, Former India head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted, "One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man."

