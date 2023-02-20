Australia captain Pat Cummins left for home after the second Test defeat against India in Delhi on Sunday due to a family health issue, ESPNCricinfo reported. Cummins is expected to return before the third Test that starts on 1 March in Indore.

India have already secured a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series having won the first two matches. They won the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs besides clinching the Delhi match by six wickets.

Just in case Cummins fails to return in time for the Indore Test, vice-captain Steve Smith will captain the Australian side. Smith slotted in as a replacement for skipper Cummins during Adelaide Test in the 2021-22 series after the pacer had to withdraw due to being a close COVID-19 contact and also last year against West Indies at the same venue when Cummins was out due to injury.

As far as fast bowling is concerned, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are expected to be fit for the third Test while Scott Boland and Lance Morris are also part of the squad. All-rounder Cameron Green is also expected to be fit for Indore Test.

Cummins, during the post-match presentation ceremony of the Delhi Test, came down heavily on his Australia side for letting the opportunity to level the series slip despite being ahead in the match.

“Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped. We need a review on what could have been done different,” Cummins had said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name. But we need a review on the shot choice, did we do things right? Both games were disappointing, this one in particular. We were ahead in the game and that doesn’t happen often in India. This loss hurts.”

