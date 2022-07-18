Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Pat Cummins rested as Australia announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand

Cricket

Pat Cummins rested as Australia announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand

Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia's upcoming one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, team bosses announced Monday as they named a strong squad led by Aaron Finch.

Pat Cummins rested as Australia announce squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand

File image of Australia cricketer Pat Cummins. AFP

Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia's upcoming one-day series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, team bosses announced Monday as they named a strong squad led by Aaron Finch.

The pace spearhead has been rested for all six games in August-September at Townsville and Cairns, while batsman Travis Head will be absent for birth of his first child.

But leg-spinner Adam Zampa returns following the arrival of his first child while Ashton Agar (side strain) and Sean Abbott (broken finger) rejoin the squad.

Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson and Matthew Kuhnemann drop out of the one-day line-up that last played Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia said Cummins was being managed "through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer".

"These series against New Zealand, the world's No.1 ranked ODI side, and Zimbabwe will be good contests, providing an opportunity to play some great cricket in the lead-up to the home summer," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"The team is excited to be marking the start of a huge summer with these matches in North Queensland."

Australia play three ODIs against Zimbabwe in Townsville from August 28 followed by three against New Zealand in Cairns from September 6.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 18, 2022 08:53:46 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Hosts call up Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage for second Test
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Hosts call up Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage for second Test

Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were on Tuesday drafted into Sri Lanka's Covid-hit squad for the second Test against Australia.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: David Warner thanks island nation for hosting Aussies
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: David Warner thanks island nation for hosting Aussies

The left hander took to Instagram to post an emotional message for politically turmoiled Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Ton-up Dinesh Chandimal helps visitors build 67-run lead on Day 3
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Ton-up Dinesh Chandimal helps visitors build 67-run lead on Day 3

Australia's spinners hit back with late wickets as the hosts reached 431 for six at stumps, in response to Oz's 364 in the first innings.