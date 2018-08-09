First Cricket
Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood to miss Australia's upcoming Test series against Pakistan in UAE

Agence France-Presse, August 09, 2018

Sydney: Australian fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates as they continue to recover from injury.

Both players missed the recent one-series against England as their struggle to get over lumbar bone stress issues.

File image of Pat Cummins. Reuters

Neither has played since Australia's scandal-plagued tour of South Africa earlier this year, which saw skipper Steve Smith and opener David Warner banned for a year over a ball-tampering incident.

But Mitchell Starc, who also missed the England tour, is back training and on track for the first Test against Pakistan, scheduled for October.

"Pat and Josh are progressing well from their lumbar bone stress injuries but are not bowling," said team physiotherapist David Beakley.

"So unfortunately they will not be at the level required for Test match intensity come October."

He said they aimed to be available for the one-day series against South Africa at home in November as they build towards the summer Indian Test series.

