Pat Cummins: 'Don't think it's realistic to captain Australia across all formats'

Pat Cummins has admitted that it will be “unrealistic” for the cricketer to captain Australia in all three formats. With Aaron Finch announcing his retirement from ODIs, Test captain Cummins has become the front-runner to become the next ODI skipper as well.

Finch also said that he will consider his T20 international career future after the ongoing summer and Australia could soon be in need a of new T20I skipper as well.

On the possibility of becoming Australia captain in all three formats, Cummins said that it can only be done if the workload is managed accordingly.

“I think if you were going to do all the formats and every game, I don’t think that’s realistic,” Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “Especially as a fast bowler, I think you do need to find windows to rest. But I think you can manage that as well.

“It’s not something I have really thought about. I am really happy with captaining the Test side … I don’t think they need to rush into any decision.”

Another name in the race for captaincy is star batter David Warner who is serving a lifetime ban from leading any Australian team as a result of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner has said that captaining an Australian side will be a “privilege” and he is keen on having talks with Cricket Australia to overturn his ban.

“Obviously [Pat] is the key [on whether he wants lead the ODI team], he is the Test captain and gets the first opportunity,” Warner said. “But any opportunity you get asked to captain, it’s a privilege.

“…my phone is here [if CA want to talk]. At the end of the day what is done is done in the past. The good thing is there is a new board. I am always happy to sit down and have a chat and talk about whatever they need to talk about.”

