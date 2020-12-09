Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Parthiv Patel retires: Wishes pour in from Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and other stalwarts

  • FP Trending
  • December 9th, 2020
  • 16:41:14 IST

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The left-hander made his Test debut at the age of 17 and played 65 international games for the country. He scored 1,696 runs across formats with 934 runs coming in the longest format of the game.

Parthiv's 65 internationals included 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is.

Earlier in the day, the 35-year-old took to social media to announce his retirement, writing, "Today, I announce retirement from all forms of cricket and as I bring down curtains on this 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude for many."

A number of cricketers, both current and former as well as others from the cricketing fraternity, commented on Parthiv's retirement, wishing him the best for his future endeavours.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble congratulated him on a fantastic career and said it was wonderful playing with him. "Have a good second innings buddy. Best wishes to you and family," he wrote.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals too congratulated Parthiv on a wonderful career and wished him the best for his second innings. Both Pragyan Ojha and Shreevats Goswami wished him well for his future endeavours as well.

VVS Laxman wrote that he will cherish the memorable moments that they shared together and added that he is sure Parthiv will continue to contribute to the game.

"Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke!", wrote Virender Sehwag.

Yusuf Pathan and RP Singh too congratulated him on his career and wished him well for his life. RP Singh went on to write, "Keep inspiring the younger generations and showing them how age (young and old) is just a number. Any teenager who wants to play Test for India can always look up to you."

Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Good luck for your future, Parthiv bro! Wishing you lots of success in your second innings.”

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, for whom Parthiv played, wished him 'happy retirement' as well.

Parthiv, who had also played for IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad saw them posting, "Happy retirement, @parthiv9. All the best for the next chapter of your life."

ICC shared a tweet where they highlighted the achievements of Parthiv Patel, writing that he remains the youngest wicket-keeper to play Test cricket, having made his debut at 17 years and 152 days.

"Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a wonderful career! A hardworking cricketer. Wishing you the best for your life ahead. Happy retirement! Flag of IndiaThumbs up @parthiv9," wrote Jhulan Goswami.

Updated Date: December 09, 2020 16:41:14 IST

