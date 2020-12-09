Parthiv Patel retires: Wishes pour in from Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and other stalwarts

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The left-hander made his Test debut at the age of 17 and played 65 international games for the country. He scored 1,696 runs across formats with 934 runs coming in the longest format of the game.

Parthiv's 65 internationals included 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is.

Earlier in the day, the 35-year-old took to social media to announce his retirement, writing, "Today, I announce retirement from all forms of cricket and as I bring down curtains on this 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude for many."

A number of cricketers, both current and former as well as others from the cricketing fraternity, commented on Parthiv's retirement, wishing him the best for his future endeavours.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble congratulated him on a fantastic career and said it was wonderful playing with him. "Have a good second innings buddy. Best wishes to you and family," he wrote.

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals too congratulated Parthiv on a wonderful career and wished him the best for his second innings. Both Pragyan Ojha and Shreevats Goswami wished him well for his future endeavours as well.

Well done PP on a fantastic career. It was wonderful to have played with you. Will cherish those memories. Have a good second innings buddy. Best wishes to you and family. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 9, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful career, Parthiv. Wishing you the best in your 2nd innings ✨ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 9, 2020

Congratulations pp on a wonderful career. Wishing you well! God bless. — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 9, 2020

Great career brother ! You have been a amazing player . Wish you a even better 2nd innings in life ✌️ — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) December 9, 2020

VVS Laxman wrote that he will cherish the memorable moments that they shared together and added that he is sure Parthiv will continue to contribute to the game.

Congrats PP on a wonderful career. Will forever cherish some of the memorable moments we shared together. I am sure you will continue to contribute to the game. Good luck for your 2nd innings. https://t.co/2d17Rhktbo — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 9, 2020

Well done on a wonderful career..I totally enjoyed playing with and against you over the years and wish you the best for whatever you take up next. https://t.co/oEojamn3z8 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 9, 2020

"Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke!", wrote Virender Sehwag.

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke ! pic.twitter.com/P0d4E0WjDk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 9, 2020

Yusuf Pathan and RP Singh too congratulated him on his career and wished him well for his life. RP Singh went on to write, "Keep inspiring the younger generations and showing them how age (young and old) is just a number. Any teenager who wants to play Test for India can always look up to you."

Congratulations on your wonderful career @parthiv9 . Many moments to cherish in your long career. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings. Happy retirement. #ParthivPatel pic.twitter.com/2nFHhxWHOe — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 9, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful career brother. The legacy which you are leaving behind in Gujarat cricket will forever be remembered. It was great playing with you Captain. Keep inspiring the younger generations and showing them how age (young and old) is just a number. Cont.. pic.twitter.com/wly2V0i8Cb — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 9, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan wrote, “Good luck for your future, Parthiv bro! Wishing you lots of success in your second innings.”

Good luck for your future, Parthiv bro! Wishing you lots of success in your second innings @parthiv9 https://t.co/BI2QChuTKW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 9, 2020

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, for whom Parthiv played, wished him 'happy retirement' as well.

Parthiv, who had also played for IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad saw them posting, "Happy retirement, @parthiv9. All the best for the next chapter of your life."

ICC shared a tweet where they highlighted the achievements of Parthiv Patel, writing that he remains the youngest wicket-keeper to play Test cricket, having made his debut at 17 years and 152 days.

Parthiv Patel announces his retirement from all cricket. 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, two T20Is

1706 runs

93 catches, 19 stumpings He remains the youngest wicket-keeper to play Test cricket, having made his debut at 17 years and 152 days ⭐ pic.twitter.com/O5i8FeRUiW — ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2020

"Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a wonderful career! A hardworking cricketer. Wishing you the best for your life ahead. Happy retirement! Flag of IndiaThumbs up @parthiv9," wrote Jhulan Goswami.