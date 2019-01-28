Paras Khadka wrote his name into the annals of Nepal cricket's history as he became the country's first batsman to score a One Day International (ODI) century on Monday. Khadka scored 115 in the series decider game against UAE at the ICC Academy in Dubai to take his side across the finishing line with 5.2 overs left in the game. The victory also helped Nepal clinched their maiden ODI series win.

His knock, which included 15 fours and one six, helped his side chase the target of 255 set by UAE in the third ODI on Monday.

The Nepal fans go WILD after their side secured a historic ODI series win in Dubai! 🎉 #UAEvNEP pic.twitter.com/oKFwYBgsOH — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2019

The significance of Khadka's knock is reflected in the fact that the second-best innings for Nepal was played by Gyanendra Malla, who scored just 31 runs.

Earlier in the day, UAE had to fight hard to post a respectable score on the board after struggling to 47/4 in the 21st over of their innings. CP Rizwan (45), Shaiman Anwar (87) and Mohammad Boota (59) helped the hosts cross the 250-run mark and give their bowlers something to fight for.