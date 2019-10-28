Papua New Guinea beat Kenya by 45 runs, qualify for next year's T20 World Cup
Papua New Guinea on Sunday secured their place in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a 45-run win over Kenya.
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 JER Vs OMA Jersey beat Oman by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs UAE - Oct 29th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: BJP-Shiv Sena likely to meet Governor today over power-sharing, claim reports
-
In Donald Trump's America, nationalism has become a substitute for patriotism; India should take heed, here's why
-
Swiss Indoors 2019: Even after 10th Basel title, Roger Federer reminds us why every win is worthy of appreciation
-
Sharad Pawar delivers performance for ages against BJP in Maharashtra, single-handedly raises sunk Opposition to position of respectability
-
After Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death, an effective successor may not emerge soon
-
Automobile sector continues to be in the red but luxury car segment picking up; Mercedes delivers over 600 cars during Dhanteras
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Riteish Deshmukh opens up about Housefull 4, his willingness to take up experimental roles and being part of multi-starrers
-
In A People's History of Heaven, Mathangi Subramanian celebrates female bonds in an unlikely 'feminist utopia'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dubai: Papua New Guinea on Sunday secured their place in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a 45-run win over Kenya, here.
Since Netherlands could not beat Scotland in 12.3 overs of their chase, it sent PNG into the premier event Down Under next year.
They were reduced to 19 for six within four overs, and it seemed they had blown their opportunity to secure automatic qualification. However, led by Norman Vanua's fighting 48-ball 54, PNG recovered to post 118 in 19.3 overs.
Kenya had Irfan Karim scoring a 22-ball 29, and that meant they were 40 for one after the Powerplay.
However, the slide began. There were only two more scores that reached double digits: Collins Obuya made a 19-ball 10, and Aman Gandhi fought to a 25-ball 14.
Assad Vala returned a brilliant 3/7, and Nosaina Pokana provided superb support with his 3/21. Kenya were bundled out for 73 in 18.4 overs
Having done their bit, the PNG players waited in anticipation for the Netherlands result.
The Dutch won by four wickets, but it wasn't sufficient on the day. They will have to go through the playoffs to reach Australia.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2019 11:24:25 IST
Also See
Cricket Australia to top up women's team prize money at T20 World Cup to match men's team pay
ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers: Ireland captain Gary Wilson wants his side to finish at the top; Nigeria, Jersey chase qualification dream
ICC World T20 Qualifiers: Singapore stun Scotland by two runs; Oman beat UAE by seven wickets