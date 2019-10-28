First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 42 Oct 27, 2019
UAE vs CAN
United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
T20I Iberia Cup | Match 6 Oct 27, 2019
ESP vs GIB
Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Papua New Guinea beat Kenya by 45 runs, qualify for next year's T20 World Cup

Papua New Guinea on Sunday secured their place in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a 45-run win over Kenya.

Press Trust of India, Oct 28, 2019 11:24:25 IST

Dubai: Papua New Guinea on Sunday secured their place in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia next year with a 45-run win over Kenya, here.

Since Netherlands could not beat Scotland in 12.3 overs of their chase, it sent PNG into the premier event Down Under next year.

They were reduced to 19 for six within four overs, and it seemed they had blown their opportunity to secure automatic qualification. However, led by Norman Vanua's fighting 48-ball 54, PNG recovered to post 118 in 19.3 overs.

Kenya had Irfan Karim scoring a 22-ball 29, and that meant they were 40 for one after the Powerplay.

However, the slide began. There were only two more scores that reached double digits: Collins Obuya made a 19-ball 10, and Aman Gandhi fought to a 25-ball 14.

Assad Vala returned a brilliant 3/7, and Nosaina Pokana provided superb support with his 3/21. Kenya were bundled out for 73 in 18.4 overs

Having done their bit, the PNG players waited in anticipation for the Netherlands result.

The Dutch won by four wickets, but it wasn't sufficient on the day. They will have to go through the playoffs to reach Australia.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 11:24:25 IST

Tags : Cricket, Kenya, PNG, SportsTracker, t20 World Cup, World t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all