Pakistan's Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from Tests to concentrate on limited-overs cricket
Wahab said he will not play in the revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class tournament which kicks off from Saturday.
Karachi: Pakistan's seasoned left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Thursday announced taking indefinite break from the longest format of the game, saying he will concentrate on one-day and T20 cricket for the time being.
File image of Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz. Reuters
"After reviewing my past couple of years' performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket," Wahab said.
"During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to access my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I can not only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available," he added.
There was speculation about Wahab also contemplating quitting Test cricket and the senior player confirmed that the PCB had been trying to convince him to pursue his career with red-ball.
"But today I met them to convey my decision. I am grateful for their understanding and support," Wahab said.
Wahab, 34, was a last minute selection for the recent World Cup after being kept out of the one-day international side for two-years and he returned as one of Pakistan's successful bowlers in the tournament.
He last played a Test in October last year against Australia to take his tally of Test appearances to 27 while he has played in 87 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals.
Meanwhile, senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will also not be appearing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he is playing in the Caribbean Premier League.
Hafeez, who has retired from Test, will however be available for the national one-day and T20 cups.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 21:18:44 IST
