First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 13, 2019
USA vs PNG
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from Tests to concentrate on limited-overs cricket

Wahab said he will not play in the revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class tournament which kicks off from Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Sep 12, 2019 21:18:44 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's seasoned left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Thursday announced taking indefinite break from the longest format of the game, saying he will concentrate on one-day and T20 cricket for the time being.

Wahab said he will not play in the revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first class tournament which kicks off from Saturday.

He said he will be concentrating on the shorter formats of the game. He also said he may be returning to red-ball cricket at a later date.

Pakistans Wahab Riaz takes indefinite break from Tests to concentrate on limited-overs cricket

File image of Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz. Reuters

"After reviewing my past couple of years' performances in red-ball cricket and the upcoming limited overs cricket, I have decided to take time off from first-class cricket," Wahab said.

"During this period, I will like to focus on 50-over and 20-over cricket, and continue to access my fitness for the longer version of the game. At a stage I feel I can not only return but also perform with the red-ball, I would make myself available," he added.

There was speculation about Wahab also contemplating quitting Test cricket and the senior player confirmed that the PCB had been trying to convince him to pursue his career with red-ball.

"But today I met them to convey my decision. I am grateful for their understanding and support," Wahab said.

Wahab, 34, was a last minute selection for the recent World Cup after being kept out of the one-day international side for two-years and he returned as one of Pakistan's successful bowlers in the tournament.

He last played a Test in October last year against Australia to take his tally of Test appearances to 27 while he has played in 87 ODIs and 27 T20 Internationals.

Meanwhile, senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will also not be appearing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he is playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

Hafeez, who has retired from Test, will however be available for the national one-day and T20 cups.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 21:18:44 IST

Tags : Caribbean Premier League, Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Cricket Team, Quaid-E-Azam Trophy, SportsTracker, Wahab Riaz

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all