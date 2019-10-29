First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | Match 42 Oct 27, 2019
UAE vs CAN
United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
T20I Iberia Cup | Match 6 Oct 27, 2019
ESP vs GIB
Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan's tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan set to be part of PSL players draft

Pakistan's tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Press Trust of India, Oct 29, 2019 10:10:47 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistans tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan set to be part of PSL players draft

File image of Sharjeel Khan. AFP

Sharjeel, who completed a five-year ban for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code in August, has been given clearance by the board to resume playing club cricket.

Sharjeel recently appeared in a written test conducted by the PCB's anti-corruption unit and passed it successfully. He has now been told to travel to Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Karachi where he will give lectures to members of the junior teams taking part in the domestic youth events.

"In all probability, Sharjeel should be cleared to also feature in the players draft for the PSL," one source in the board said.

The official said since he completed his ban, Sharjeel has ticked all the boxes required under the anti-corruption rehabilitation laws to be eligible to play cricket again.

The left-hander, 29, had played a Test, 25 ODIs and 15 T20 internationals before he was banned from all forms of cricket for five years on 30 August, 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the PSL's second edition.

The PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal, after finding him guilty of breaching five clauses of the board's anti-corruption code, said half of his ban would remain suspended.

Sharjeel, playing for the Islamabad United franchise, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal along with other Pakistani players like Khalid Latif (who is still serving ban), Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed (still serving ban) and Shahzaib Hasan (still under a ban).

He and Khalid Latif were suspended and sent back home from Dubai at the start of the PSL in February 2017.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 10:10:47 IST

Tags : Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed, Pakistan, Pakistan Super League (PSL), PCB, PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit, Shahzaib Hasan, Sharjeel Khan, Spot Fixing

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all