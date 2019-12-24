Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez suspended from bowling in ECB competitions after assessment finds all-rounder's action illegal
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez was on Tuesday suspended from bowling in English cricket's domestic competitions after his action was again found illegal following an independent assessment.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ vs PUD - Dec 25th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA vs HAR - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests: How State controlled a pan-India movement with internet bans, police crackdown that left 25 dead
-
Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on 29 Dec, says state won't implement NRC, CAA if even one Jharkhandi is uprooted
-
Economic slowdown: Centre staring at Rs 63,200 cr shortfall in GST compensation cess collection, says report
-
MHA orders immediate withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir; decision comes after security review
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Ten most underrated Hindi films of the decade, from Dhobi Ghat, Stanley Ka Dabba to Kaalakaandi, Sonchiriya
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
Sania Mirza to make Fed Cup return after four years as India unveil five-member squad for event
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
London: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez was on Tuesday suspended from bowling in English cricket's domestic competitions after his action was again found illegal following an independent assessment.
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, off-spinner Hafeez's action was found to be illegal during a Vitality Blast (T20) match between his county Middlesex and Somerset on 30 August. The on-field umpires reported his action.
File photo of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez. AFP
Hafeez, who has been called a number of times for illegal action, contested the findings of the assessment which held that his elbow extension for his off-break exceeded the 15-degree tolerance limit for bowling actions.
A bowling review group, which heard his appeal at Lord's on Tuesday, suspended him from bowling in ECB competitions, and advised him to correct his action, according to the report.
Hafeez may request a re-assessment after correcting his action. He played four matches for Middlesex, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 112.74, and taking two wickets while conceding 8.64 runs per over after being signed on as a mid-season replacement for AB de Villiers.
"I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action," Hafeez said in a statement.
"Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings.
"As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre, so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events."
Hafeez was first reported way back in 2005 and since then a multiple number of times. He was recently cleared to bowl in international cricket in May 2018.
However senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor had questioned the legality of his action during an ODI in Abu Dhabi in November 2018.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 23:35:31 IST
Also See
Pacer Naseem Shah should not be sent for U-19 World Cup, says Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez
ECB acknowledges discussions on BCCI-proposed 'Big Three' ODI event, says they're open to inputs from other ICC members
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Seamer Shaheen Afridi makes racist remark at reporter during press conference