Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik allowed to skip Sri Lanka series; Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal named among 20 probables

Hafeez and Malik were granted permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board to play in the Caribbean Premier League until 12 October.

The Associated Press, Sep 16, 2019 18:26:37 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq named 20 probables on Monday for a short training camp ahead of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka this month, with experienced all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik not included in the list.

Hafeez and Malik were granted permission by the Pakistan Cricket Board to play in the Caribbean Premier League until 12 October.

File image of Mohammad Hafeez. AFP

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has already been asked by the board to return home from the CPL to compete in the country's premier first-class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 19-year-old Hasnain, who has played five ODIs, also was called up for the training camp that starts Wednesday.

Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad and middle-order batsman Umar Akmal might get a chance to make it to the final squads for the three-match ODI series and the three Twenty20s against Sri Lanka. Both batsmen were included in Monday's list.

Shehzad, who has played 81 ODIs, has been sidelined since October 2017, when he played an ODI against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates. Akmal played his last ODI against Australia — also in the UAE in March — but was not selected for the World Cup.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka begins at Karachi on 27 September, while the three-match Twenty20 series will be played at Lahore from 5-9 October.

The PCB has retained Sarfraraz Ahmed as captain and named middle-order batsman Babar Azam as vice captain.

The PCB said Misbah will announce the final squads for both series on Saturday at Lahore.

Training camp probables:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice captain), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

