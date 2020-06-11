First Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail withdraw from scheduled England tour in August citing personal reasons

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2020 21:54:16 IST

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail on Thursday pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons.

File image of Mohammad Amir. Reuters

"Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons," said the PCB in a statement.

"Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad, as well as pre-series and series schedule will be announced in due course," it added.

Earlier in the week, the PCB cancelled a players' training camp at the National Cricket Academy due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Instead, the PCB asked its English counterpart ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on 6 July.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three ODIs against England in August and will be required to complete the quarantine period.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2020 21:54:16 IST

