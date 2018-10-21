First Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas jumps 11 places in ICC Test bowler rankings to cement third position

The new International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings see Abbas shoot to third from 14th and he is now behind only England's James Anderson and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

Agence France-Presse, October 21, 2018

Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas rose to number three in the Test bowling rankings on Sunday following his 17 wickets in the series against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.

Mohammad Abbas collected 17 wickets in the two Tests to be adjudged 'Player of the Series'. AP

Mohammad Abbas collected 17 wickets in the two Tests to be adjudged 'Player of the Series'. AP

The 28-year-old took 10 for 95 to help Pakistan to their biggest Test win — a 373-run hammering of Australia — in the second Test in Abu Dhabi on Friday, giving them a 1-0 series win. He took seven wickets in the drawn first Test in Dubai.

Abbas has taken 59 wickets in his 10 matches and became the joint second-fastest Pakistani to take 50 wickets during the second Test — a mark he shares with legendary paceman Waqar Younis and Shabbir Ahmed.

Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah was the fastest to reach 50 wickets, taking just nine Tests.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018

