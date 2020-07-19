Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah ruled out of first England Test due to thumb injury; Abid Ali cleared of concussion

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 20th, 2020
  • 11:35:46 IST

Pakistan’s cricket board (PCB) said all-rounder Khushdil Shah will miss the first Test against England with a fractured thumb but batsman Abid Ali is expected to return to training this week after being struck on the helmet while fielding on Sunday.

Left-handed batsman Khushdil has been ruled out for up to three weeks after injuring his left thumb while batting during Saturday’s training session in Derby.

“As the nail is intact and there is no injury to nail bed, the orthopaedic surgeon, team physician and team physiotherapist expect Khushdil to resume physical training by the end of the next week,” the PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

Team mate Abid was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg during an intra-squad match on Sunday.

 

File image of Khushdil Shah. Image courtesy: twitter/@KhushdilShah_

The PCB statement said that Abid has shown no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.

“Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day,” team doctor Sohail Saleem said.

“He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.”

Pakistan will play three Tests and as many T20Is. The opening Test begins at Old Trafford on 5 August.

With inputs from PTI and Reuters

