Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed ‘Hybrid Model’ for the 2023 Asia Cup could get the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) nod in the next couple of days.

The ACC, headed by the Board of Cricket Control in India secretary Jay Shah, is likely to make a formal announcement on the issue on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

PCB’s chairman Najam Sethi proposed the ‘Hybrid Model’, according to which the four non-India matches; Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be held in Pakistan while other games will be held in Sri Lanka.

“Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn’t want a Hybrid Model. But as of now four non-India games — Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh — will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle,” PTI quoted an ACC board member as saying.

The 2023 Asia Cup is expected to be played in September this year and once the issues pertaining to it are resolved, all decks will be cleared for the Pakistan Cricket team’s visit to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup in October this year.

According to PTI, during their recent visit to Pakistan, the ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay met Najam Sethi and reached an understanding that if four of the 2023 Asia Cup were played in the country the PCB would not put any conditions for Pakistan’s participation in the ODI World Cup in India.

Reportedly a World Cup without Pakistan would have got the ICC only half the committed amount from the broadcasters as that would have taken out two hyped-up Indo-Pak clashes and also perhaps a third one if the teams make the final.

The India-Pakistan matches are expected to be played in Ahmedabad, while the rest of Pakistan’s matches may be set in Chennai or Hyderabad.

