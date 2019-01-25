First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 1st ODI Jan 25, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 3 wickets
ACC T20 | Final Jan 24, 2019
QAT Vs KSA
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by 8 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2019
NZ vs IND
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
NEP in UAE Jan 26, 2019
UAE vs NEP
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq may double up duty by becoming team's batting consultant

Inzamam, who is presently in South Africa with the team for the ODI series, has shown interest in working full-time with the national team players.

Press Trust of India, Jan 25, 2019 17:24:19 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq could end up doubling up as the national team's batting consultant in the upcoming World Cup in England.

Inzamam, who is presently in South Africa with the team for the ODI series, has shown interest in working full-time with the national team players.

"He has already got involved with the team in South Africa and is attending their nets," a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

File photo of Inzamam-ul-Haq. AFP

File photo of Inzamam-ul-Haq. AFP

"Inzamam could be the next batting coach/consultant of the team before the World Cup as the board is not satisfied with the performance of batting coach, Grant Flower who has been with the team since the last World Cup," he said.

The source said that the selection committee and senior officials in the board were concerned about the decline in the batsmen's consistency.

Inzamam, a veteran of 120 Tests and over 300 One-day Internationals, has specially flown to South Africa after Pakistan were whitewashed in the three-match Test series with some dreadful batting collapses.

Earlier in the home series against New Zealand in the UAE, Pakistan suffered dramatic batting collapses which led to two Test defeats and the loss of the series.

Inzamam has already had a short stint as batting consultant with the Pakistan team before it went to India in 2012-13 but he and the board couldn't agree to a permanent contract over financial issues.

Former Test captain Asif Iqbal has also called for the coaching staff of the national team to be held accountable for the team's poor performances.

"We always hear the players getting blamed for any poor show but what about the coaching panel. Are they also not responsible? If our batsmen are constantly making the same mistakes and not improving, it indicates a failure of the batting coach to deliver," Iqbal said.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 17:24:19 IST

Tags : Asif Iqbal, Cricket, Grant Flower, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, South Africa Vs Pakistan, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7351 121
3 New Zealand 5188 113
4 South Africa 5037 110
5 Pakistan 4531 103
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all