Pakistan's centrally contracted players to undergo fitness tests; PCB to enforce fines on failures
Pakistan Cricket Board's fitness test will cover five major areas, namely fat analysis, strength, endurance, speed endurance and cross-fit, and will carry equal weightage.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Watch: In aftermath of police action during anti-CAA protests in Bihar's Aurangabad, video proof emerges of cops wrecking vehicles, barging into homes
-
On Day 1 as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat moves towards setting up of joint Air Defence Command, but integration of forces a key challenge
-
JD(U) seeks to establish upper hand in Bihar NDA alliance after BJP's Assembly poll losses, pushback over CAA and NRC
-
Iran's Gen Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike in Baghdad; Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing after attack on embassy
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
New memoir of Balraj Sahni by his son is heartfelt — and revealing of contradictions in actor's well-intentioned life
-
Cats movie review: Tom Hooper's CGI purr-version turns Broadway musical into kinky feline fantasy
-
ISL 2019-20: With momentum on their side, FC Goa look to turn tables on Bengaluru FC in clash of titans
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Lahore: Pakistan's centrally contracted players, including Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi will undergo fitness tests on 6 and 7 January, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.
The two-day testing will be held under the tutelage of Pakistan cricket team's strength and conditioning coach Yasir Malik at the National Cricket Academy.
File image of Pakistani cricketers taking part in a warm up session. AP
"All the available centrally contracted players will attend the two-day testing, which is aligned to their contracts," PCB said in a media release.
"Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan, who will be occupied with their commitments in the Bangladesh Premier League, will undergo the tests on 20 and 21 January," it further added.
The PCB also said a player will be subjected to a 15 per cent fine of his monthly retainer incase he fails to meet the minimum fitness requirements while a constant defaulter will risk the chance of a demotion in his central contract.
"Any player failing to meet the minimum fitness requirements will be fined 15 per cent of his monthly retainer, which will remain effective until such time he achieves the minimum fitness standards."
"Player failing consecutive tests will risk the chances of retaining his central contract category and may face demotion."
The test will cover five major areas, namely fat analysis, strength, endurance, speed endurance and cross-fit, and will carry equal weightage.
"There has always been an emphasis on the monitoring of players' fitness levels," PCB Director Cricket – International, Zakir Khan said.
"This time we have decided to enforce penalties, which is in accordance with the contracts, as part of our objective to make the players more accountable and responsible for maintaining high fitness standards throughout the year," he added.
Khan further said that domestic players will also have to undergo the tests.
"These fitness tests will not be limited to the centrally contracted players, but will trickle down to the six Cricket Association teams."
"Their tests will be conducted by their respective coaches and trainers as per their own schedules and players failing to pass fitness tests will jeopardise their chances of featuring in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament to be held from 25 March to 19 April," Khan added.
Centrally contracted players:
Category A: Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah
Category B: Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Category C: Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir , Mohammad Rizwan , Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 03, 2020 15:36:23 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3 at Karachi: Abid Ali-Shan Masood partnership puts hosts in command
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 4 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Oshada Fernando remains not out on 102 as hosts sniff victory
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 at Karachi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch series with 263-run win