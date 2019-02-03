Pakistan women vs West Indies women: Nida Dar's fifty powers hosts to 12-run win in third T20I as Windies clinch series 2-1
Batting first, the home side rattled up a good total of 150 runs and than restricted the West Indies women's team to 138 for eight in the allotted 20 overs at the Southend club.
Karachi: Pakistan women's team Sunday notched up a 12-run win over West Indies in the third and final match to end its three-match T20 international series on a high.
Batting first, the home side rattled up a good total of 150 runs and than restricted the West Indies women's team to 138 for eight in the allotted 20 overs at the Southend club.
The win came as a big relief for the Pakistani players as it was their first T20 international win over the West Indies after 2011/12 and ensured that the visitors didn't complete a clean sweep of the series.
Pakistan had lost the first two matches but made a superb comeback in the final T20I to win it by 12 runs. Image courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
The West Indies team had won the first two matches with the second one going into a super over decider.
The two teams now travel to Dubai to play a ODI series that is part of the ICC's qualifiers for the World Cup.
Nida Dar led the charge for Pakistan with 53 runs, while Umaima Sohail (28) and Aliya Riaz (24 not out) contributed as well.
In reply, West Indies — the former World T20 Champions — struggled to get going against the spinners as only Deandra Dottin batted freely with 46 and Natasha Mclean made 26.
Spinners Anam Amin (3 for 34) and Sana Mir (2 for 21) shared the spoils for Pakistan.
The Pakistan Cricket Board managed to convince the West Indies board to send their women's team to Karachi after giving assurances of foolproof security round the clock.
West Indies captain Merissa Aguilleira said her team was totally satisfied with the arrangements on the tour and urged other teams to start touring Pakistan again to help them get international cricket back to the country.
"We would definitely like to come back to Pakistan to play again. I think other teams should also think about playing cricket in Pakistan. I have enjoyed this short tour," she said.
"We got a bit of complacent and we stayed at same level in the series instead of moving up. I thought 150 was a good score by them and we should have gone harder at it.
Updated Date:
Feb 03, 2019 19:47:53 IST
