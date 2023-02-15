Toss report: Ireland won the toss and chose to field in their T20 World Cup Group B match against Pakistan at the Newlands in Cape Town, with both teams eyeing their first points of the campaign.

Pakistan lost their opening game against arch-rivals India by seven wickets on Sunday at the same venue, their bowling unit failing to defend a challenging total of 149/4 with Jemimah Rodrigues taking the game away from their grasp with an unbeaten fifty.

Ireland began their campaign against more fancied neighbours England at the Boland Park in Paarl, where spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3/13) and Sarah Glenn’s (3/19) three-fors ensured they got bowled out with a little over 100 on board. Alice Capsey’s 22-ball 51 then ensured the Englishwomen got home with more than five overs to spare, even if they lost wickets in a heap towards the end.

While Ireland announced an unchanged XI for their second game of the tournament, Pakistan had one change to their lineup — Tuba Hassan replacing Sidra Ameen.

Teams:

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany(c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron(w), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

