Pakistan women vs Bangladesh women: Javeria Khan, skipper Bismah Maroof help hosts seal series with 15-run win in 2nd WT20I
Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to register a victory by 15 runs against Bangladesh in the second T20I and seal the three-match series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 JER Vs OMA Jersey beat Oman by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs UAE - Oct 29th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
UP second to MP with 4,669 rape cases, finds NCRB: Unnao, Chinmayanad cases damning indictment of Adityanath govt
-
65 hours on after 2-year-old Sujith Wilson fell into borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, rescue ops underway; officials say 'won't give up'
-
Premier League: Jordan Henderson reaffirms his worth for Liverpool as inspired Reds extend lead
-
EU agrees to Brexit extension till 31 January; European Council chief Donald Tusk says decision expected to be formalised soon
-
Sharad Pawar delivers performance for ages against BJP in Maharashtra, single-handedly raises sunk Opposition to position of respectability
-
Automobile sector continues to be in the red but luxury car segment picking up; Mercedes delivers over 600 cars during Dhanteras
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Riteish Deshmukh opens up about Housefull 4, his willingness to take up experimental roles and being part of multi-starrers
-
In A People's History of Heaven, Mathangi Subramanian celebrates female bonds in an unlikely 'feminist utopia'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Lahore: Half-centuries by Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to register a victory by 15 runs against Bangladesh in the second T20I and seal the three-match series 2-0 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.
Pakistan put 167 for loss of three wickets in 20 overs, their third-highest total in the format, after being asked to bat by Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun.
Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan shared a 95-run stand for the second wicket. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
The 95-run partnership for the second-wicket between Javeria and Bismah helped Pakistan to post a target of 168 runs.
Maroof came to bat at number three and recorded her highest score in the format as she played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 50 balls, studded with nine fours and a six. This was her 10th half-century in the T20Is.
Opening batter Javeria scored 52 runs, hitting five fours and two sixes before she lost her wicket in the 17th over of the innings to Bangladesh fast-bowler Jahanara Alam, who with two for 27 in four overs was the stand-out bowler for her side.
Bangladesh failed to get a solid platform that the run-chase demanded as both openers Ayesha Rahman (5) and Shamima Sultana (11) were sent back to the pavilion by the end of the fifth over as the scorecard read 25 for two.
With three balls still left in the powerplay, Rumana Ahmed followed Ayesha and Shamima back to the pavilion without scoring any runs as Bangladesh reeled at 25 for three.
With 45 runs in 32 balls, Sanjida Islam put up a fight to keep Bangladesh's hopes alive in the match. But, her stay at the crease was curtailed by Sadia Iqbal.
With the figures of three for 19 in four overs, the 24-year-old Sadia, playing her only second T20I, starred with the ball as Pakistan successfully defended their total.
Pakistan captain Bismah bagged her second player-of-the-match award. The third T20I will be played in Lahore on 30 October.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 28, 2019 16:49:30 IST
Also See
Pakistan unveils Bismah Maroof-led squad for women's T20Is against Bangladesh in Lahore
Japanese swim coach Takeo Inoke quits Bangladesh over physical punishment of juniors
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah back to bowling long spells with aim to secure spot in squad for India tour