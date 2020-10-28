Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to miss opening ODI international due to leg injury

Islamabad: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss Friday’s first one-day international against Zimbabwe because of a leg injury.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that the all-rounder had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.
The PCB said Khan will continue his rehabilitation “and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.”
Rawalpindi will host the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s in empty stadiums.
Lahore was initially scheduled to host the Twenty20 series from 7-10 November, but it was moved to Rawalpindi because of expected smog.
A record of losing just one out of 19 ODIs over six previous home series against Zimbabwe would give new captain Babar Azam confidence ahead of their opening series of the Super League.
Shafiq, 20, was rewarded for his strong showing for Central Punjab in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.
While Pakistan played a long series in England recently, Zimbabwe resume their international commitments after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.