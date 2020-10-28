Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan to miss opening ODI due to leg injury

  • The Associated Press
  • October 29th, 2020
  • 0:12:45 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan will miss Friday’s first one-day international against Zimbabwe because of a leg injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday that the all-rounder had stiffness in his left leg during an intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on Friday.

File image of Shadab Khan. AFP

The PCB said Khan will continue his rehabilitation “and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI.”

Rawalpindi will host the three-match ODI series and also the three Twenty20s in empty stadiums.

Lahore was initially scheduled to host the Twenty20 series from 7-10 November, but it was moved to Rawalpindi because of expected smog.

