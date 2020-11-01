LIVE SCORE, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020, 2nd ODI Cricket Match at Rawalpindi

Toggle between tabs for live scores and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI toss report: Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 26 runs at the same venue on Friday, brought in 20-year-old pair Haider Ali and Musa Khan for their ODI debuts.

Haider replaced Haris Sohail who pulled a left leg muscle in the first match while Musa takes place of Wahab Riaz, who is rested due to a niggle.

Zimbabwe kept the same line-up as the first match, resisting the temptation of bringing in the experienced batsman Elton Chigumbura.

The final match in the three-game series at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sunday's match is a milestone 210th ODI for Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, beating the world record of 209 he held jointly with South Africa's Rudi Koertzen.

Aleem already holds the records for officiating in the most Test matches (132) and the most international matches (387) of any umpire.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

With inputs from AFP