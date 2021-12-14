Pakistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Karachi

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

Pakistan is favorite to wrap up the three-match series after beating the depleted West Indies by 63 runs on Monday in the opener.

West Indies struggled in the absence of left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers who all tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi and are isolating.

West Indies brought in legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr. in place of Devon Thomas, as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein bowled well on Monday, dismissing Babar for a duck in the first over and finishing with 1-19.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed

