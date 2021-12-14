Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs West Indies At National Stadium, Karachi, 14 December, 2021

14 December, 2021
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

Pakistan

86/3 (11.1 ov)

2nd T20I
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

86/3 (11.1 ov) - R/R 7.7

Play In Progress

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 21

Haider Ali - 21

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Haider Ali Batting 21 25 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dominic Drakes 2 0 17 0
Odean Smith 0.1 0 0 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 86/3 (11.1)

48 (48) R/R: 6.85

Haider Ali 21(25)

Mohammad Rizwan (W) 38(30) S.R (126.66)

c Shai Hope b Odean Smith

Pakistan vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I in Karachi

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 14th, 2021
  • 18:40:15 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

 

Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday.

Pakistan is favorite to wrap up the three-match series after beating the depleted West Indies by 63 runs on Monday in the opener.

West Indies struggled in the absence of left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers who all tested positive for the coronavirus in Karachi and are isolating.

West Indies brought in legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr. in place of Devon Thomas, as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein bowled well on Monday, dismissing Babar for a duck in the first over and finishing with 1-19.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Brendon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed

With inputs from Agencies

Updated Date: December 14, 2021 18:40:15 IST

