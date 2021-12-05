Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard withdraws from tour after failing to recover from hamstring injury

  • The Associated Press
  • December 5th, 2021
  • 21:04:16 IST

St John's, Antigua: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup.

Pollard was replaced in the ODI squad by Devon Thomas and in the T20 squad by all-rounder Rovman Powell.

Pollard will be reassessed in a few weeks ahead of the upcoming home tours by Ireland and England in January 2022, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.

The West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from 13-22 December.

