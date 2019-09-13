Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed set to retain ODI, T20 captaincy for upcoming series
Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in Lahore on Friday that he was hopeful of working well with Sarfaraz to take the team forward
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG Live Now
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 15th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Auto sector crisis: Industry's failure to detect looming slowdown exacerbated situation; other businesses must take cue and be vigilant
-
Wrestling World Championships 2019: Detailed breakdown of 18 weight classes offering 2020 Tokyo Olympics quotas
-
Gang Leader movie review: Nani shines in a film that uses his comic timing to its full potential
-
Reema Kagti on bringing an outsider's gaze to her films, and co-writing with Zoya Akhtar
-
India must keep a keen eye on Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties as Imran Khan goes all out to woo Riyadh
-
SC/ST Act verdict: Supreme Court refers Centre's review plea of 2018 judgment to three-judge bench
-
Auto sales slowdown: Carmakers cannot sit idle waiting for a saviour; proactive approach, fresh strategy key to emerge from doldrums
-
In photos from Pathshala Institute, depictions of faith, community and nature in Indian subcontinent
-
Mamata Banerjee warns BJP during anti-NRC rally in Kolkata, says ‘Will not allow them to divide people on religious, caste lines’
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Karachi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was on Friday retained as Pakistan's ODI and T20 International captain ahead of the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka.
File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP
Pakistan's new head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in Lahore on Friday that he was hopeful of working well with Sarfaraz to take the team forward.
Misbah also announced that batsman Babar Zaman would be the vice-captain of the national team in the two shorter formats.
Asked whether Sarfaraz had been appointed just for the series against Sri Lanka or on long-term basis like in the past, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani said one should not read too much into it and speculate.
"We have a new management of the team and we are looking now at finding the right balance," Mani said.
Mani also insisted that Misbah and the Board's Chief Executive Wasim Khan were already looking into the issue of Test captaincy.
"Since we don't have Test matches immediately we have announced captain for white-ball cricket and due process will be followed for naming the captain of red-ball cricket and Misbah and Wasim will make their recommendations to me," he said.
Sarfaraz has been Pakistan's captain in all three formats since last two years and has led the team in white-ball cricket since 2017, also winning the Champions Trophy.
Asked about Sarfaraz's performances, Misbah said, "Overall if we assess Sarfaraz's performances I still believe the team has done well. He has led the national under-19 team and now senior team in last three years, I think we are doing the right thing.
"Our T20 performances have been outstanding but in ODI we have been up and down and we need to be more consistent. But we can't just blame the captain or one individual, that is wrong. When your main players are out of form and don't perform, the team can't win. In cricket 11 players have to play and perform."
Misbah made the point that his main job would be to support the captain in decision making and help him reduce the mistakes.
"I have been captain and sometimes as a captain, you need to be pushed as you tend to underestimate yourself and forget your role as a player in the team. That is the area I will work with him and ensure he does not underutilize himself and does perform. If he performs it will help the team," he said.
Misbah said he was not worried about the criticism over his appointment as head coach and chief selector.
"I just think a person has to just focus on his job because if I perform well or bad it will become clear in front of everyone."
Mani said that the PCB has decided about the team manager and would announce the name of the person in the next two days.
Updated Date:
Sep 13, 2019 21:55:14 IST
Also See
Misbah-ul-Haq named head coach and chief selector of Pakistan cricket team; Waqar Younis appointed as new bowling coach
Pakistan Cricket Board to announce new team management next week, Misbah-ul-Haq likely to be head coach
Apprehensions persist over Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis' appointments in coaching roles, but former legends may pave the way for Pakistan cricket's resurgence