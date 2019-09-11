Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors to reassess security situation after receiving terror attack warning
Sri Lanka cricket board said Prime Minister's Office had advised it to 'reassess the situation' after it received 'reliable information of a possible terrorist threat' against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2: Can ISRO get the silent, possibly broken Vikram lander on the moon to talk?
-
Brexit's 31 October deadline nears as UK scrambles to fix divorce from EU: Crisis dominating global discourse explained
-
TDP-YSR Congress rivalry in Andhra Pradesh has begun to resemble Tamil Nadu's acrimonious Dravidian politics
-
Auto sales plunge: Sign of deepening economic slowdown or arrival of Kodak moment in industry
-
Saaho crosses Rs 400 cr mark worldwide; supplants Kabir Singh to become top-grossing Indian film of 2019
-
Making sense of Assam's NRC: A closer look at three factors that caused errors in register of citizens
-
Poor engineering: Applied science courses teach technical skills, without imparting philosophy of scientific method
-
Mary Kom among 10 boxers added to TOPS; badminton World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth also included
-
At Gujarat’s Tarnetar Fair, matchmaking and cultural celebration go hand in hand
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Colombo: Sri Lanka's cricket board said on Wednesday it had received warnings its national team could be the target of a terror attack during an upcoming tour of Pakistan.
The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office had advised it to "reassess the situation" after it received "reliable information of a possible terrorist threat" against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne had been appointed ODI skipper for Pakistan tour. AFP
It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities.
The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack during a Test match in Pakistan's Lahore in March 2009. Six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their bus while six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed.
Ten senior players have already opted out of the upcoming tour citing security concerns.
The statement from Sri Lanka Cricket came a short while after the board announced two squads for the three One-Day Internationals and the three T20 matches starting September 27.
Since the 2009 attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.
Updated Date:
Sep 11, 2019 21:59:40 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne to lead visitors in ODIs in absence of Dimuth Karunaratne; Dasun Shanaka named T20I captain
Pakistan Cricket Board says home series against Sri Lanka to go ahead despite withdrawal of several high-profile players
Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis announces retirement from all forms of cricket