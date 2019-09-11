First Cricket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors to reassess security situation after receiving terror attack warning

Sri Lanka cricket board said Prime Minister's Office had advised it to 'reassess the situation' after it received 'reliable information of a possible terrorist threat' against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 11, 2019 21:59:40 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka's cricket board said on Wednesday it had received warnings its national team could be the target of a terror attack during an upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office had advised it to "reassess the situation" after it received "reliable information of a possible terrorist threat" against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne had been appointed ODI skipper for Pakistan tour. AFP

It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities.

The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack during a Test match in Pakistan's Lahore in March 2009. Six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their bus while six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed.

Ten senior players have already opted out of the upcoming tour citing security concerns.

The statement from Sri Lanka Cricket came a short while after the board announced two squads for the three One-Day Internationals and the three T20 matches starting September 27.

Since the 2009 attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

