Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors to go ahead with tour despite fears of possible terror attack, says SLC secretary Mohan de Silva
Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva said they received the all-clear from the defence ministry to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 12 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 9 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs NAM USA beat Namibia by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 20th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 HKW vs JPNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW vs SAW - Sep 20th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs CHNW - Sep 20th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Banning e-cigarettes in India: Govt ignores science, law by opting for complete prohibition instead of regulation
-
Political drama staged in West Bengal over ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar may prove costly for CM Mamata Banerjee
-
Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu calls on rival Benny Gantz to form coalition as exit polls indicate no clear winner
-
Teaser loans a rude shock for many homebuyers when interest rates shoot up; RBI right to decline SBI’s idea from Day One
-
Suriya on how he embraced grey shades with Kaappaan, and sharing screen space with Mohanlal
-
Champions League: Hector Herrara's last-minute goal saves Atletico Madrid; Angel Di Maria shines with a brace against Real
-
No Outlaws in the Gender Galaxy: Revisiting Zubaan's 2015 book, and what it illuminates of queer identities
-
Senthil Kumaran on documenting human-wildlife conflict, and photography as a socio-political tool
-
Law ministry appoints four new Supreme Court judges; total number reaches sanctioned strength of 34
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Colombo: Sri Lanka's cricket board Thursday said it will go ahead with its tour of Pakistan despite fears that players could be the targets of terror attacks during the six-match visit.
File image of Sri Lankan cricket team. AFP
Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva said they received the all-clear from the defence ministry to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday.
"We have the green light from the defence ministry. The tour is on as we planned. I myself and our office bearers will also be accompanying the team," de Silva told AFP.
Reports last week of a possible terror attack were referred to the defence ministry for investigation.
The Sri Lanka team was the target of an attack during a Test match in Pakistan's Lahore in March 2009, with six players injured when gunmen attacked their bus.
Six Pakistan policemen and two civilians were killed. Since the attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.
Sri Lanka's first match in Lahore after that was one T20 game against Pakistan in October 2017.
De Silva visited Pakistan last month along with a security consultant to check out the arrangements made by the hosts.
"They have promised security reserved for a head of state," de Silva said.
The six-match tour, due to start on 27 September, was put on hold last week after the Sri Lanka prime minister's office warned the board it had unspecified information about a possible attack against its players.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was not aware of any information relating to the safety of the Sri Lankan team, but reiterated its commitment to providing security.
Ten senior players opted out of the tour citing security concerns.
Sri Lanka has already announced two squads for the three one-day internationals and the three T20 matches.
Match schedule:
1st ODI — Karachi, 27 September
2nd ODI — Karachi, 29 September
3rd ODI — Karachi, 2 October
1st T20 — Lahore, 5 October
2nd T20 — Lahore, 7 October
3rd T20 — Lahore, 9 October
Updated Date:
Sep 19, 2019 16:19:20 IST
Also See
Pakistan await details of security threat from Sri Lanka Cricket as fate of limited overs series hangs in balance
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani says there has been no 'negative feedback' from Sri Lanka Cricket regarding Pakistan tour
10 Sri Lanka players opt out of Pakistan tour: A look back at events that followed 2009 Lahore bus attack