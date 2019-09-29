First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 3 Sep 29, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
VAN in MAL | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
SL in PAK Sep 30, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
Freedom Trophy Oct 02, 2019
IND vs SA
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors' coach Rumesh Ratnayake feels successful tour will help host nation attract other teams

Sri Lanka's interim head coach Rumesh Ratnayake feels his side's trouble-free limited overs tour of Pakistan will encourage other nations to send their sides to this part of the world.

Press Trust of India, Sep 29, 2019 21:57:12 IST

Karachi: Sri Lanka's interim head coach Rumesh Ratnayake feels his side's trouble-free limited overs tour of Pakistan will encourage other nations to send their sides to this part of the world.

The Sri Lankan team began its tour of Pakistan on Friday, after 10 of its main players refused to travel citing security concerns.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors coach Rumesh Ratnayake feels successful tour will help host nation attract other teams

Representational image. Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially invited Cricket Sri Lanka to play two Tests of the ICC Test Championship in Karachi and Lahore but the islanders instead opted to play a limited-overs series of three ODIs and as many Twenty20 matches.

The PCB is now looking at this tour to pass off successfully and have the Tests in December in Pakistan.

"This will be a precursor for that (Test) tour (in December). I'm sure this will certainly encourage the others (SL player, who refused to travel) to take decisions, we can't enforce it on them," Ratnayake told a media conference.

"They have taken a decision and we have to respect that, but certainly, if things go well, this series will be a huge thing for the future, not only for them but for all other countries to be here."

Much to the disappointment of the players and fans, the opening ODI was washed out due to rain and Ratnayake said the downpour has affected the team's training as well.

"It has been raining and it has been humid today. Even before we came here the preparations were hampered by rain.

"We have had only a day's training outside and today is another. The preparation hasn't been all that good but that's not going to be an excuse which I will give because they are all professional players," Ratnayake said.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 21:57:12 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket In Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, PCB, Rumesh Ratnayake, Sports, Sri Lanka

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all