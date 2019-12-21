Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Seamer Shaheen Afridi makes racist remark at reporter during press conference
Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, during a press conference, passed a racist remark at senior reporter Asghar Ali Mubarak.
Pakistan fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, during a press conference, passed a racist remark at Asghar Ali Mubarak, a reporter for the Daily Mail. In his remark, the 19-year-old told the local reporter to 'flash some light on himself so that he could be more visible'.
Afridi's comment did not go down well with Mubarak, who, in a video, threatened to take the cricketer to a court of law if he and/or the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to publicly apologise. The reporter further said that Afridi has violated ICC's code of conduct by passing such a comment.
The reporter also reminded in the video that he had got an apology from former England captain Michael Atherton for being called a "buffoon" during the 1996 World Cup.
Pakistan are currently playing their second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi. The rain-affected first Test at Rawalpindi ended in a draw last week. It is Pakistan’s first Test series on home soil in over 10 years since the 2009 terrorist attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore. The series is also a part of the World Test Championship.
Updated Date:
Dec 21, 2019 17:05:03 IST
