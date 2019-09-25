Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Sarfaraz Ahmed requests local fans to become part of 'history' ahead of ODI series in Karachi
Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series which kicks-off from 27 September in Karachi. Interestingly, Karachi hasn't hosted an ODI since January 2009.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HAR Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Services by 212 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BIH Railways beat Bihar by 84 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP Vs TRI Tripura beat Madhya Pradesh by 104 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Assam beat Mizoram by 113 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 27th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH vs UP - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs VID - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ODS vs HAR - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Sep 26th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Day 31 of Ayodhya hearing: Sunni Waqf Board rejects Ayodhya as birthplace of Lord Rama, says Hindu claim at disputed site didn't exist before 1865
-
Nancy Pelosi launches inquiry against Donald Trump: All you need to know about former US presidents who faced impeachment proceedings
-
Narendra Modi govt's major outreach to minorities: 80% resources for education, health, skill development; 33-40% for women-centric projects
-
RBI clampdown on PMC Bank: Central bank's action will have cascading effect on other co-op banks, erode customer confidence
-
Bard of Blood's Vineet Kumar Singh on playing an undercover agent in Balochistan, and how he trained for the role
-
Disqualification case of 17 Karnataka MLAs: Mukul Rohatgi tells SC bench to defer bypolls or stay ex-Speaker KR Ramesh's order
-
Abhishek Verma interview: The engineer-cum-lawyer who went from hobby shooting to winning gold medals
-
Subasri Krishnan's film Sikhirini Mwsanai traces conflict-ridden Bodo identity through revival of their art
-
'Flying photographer' George Steinmetz on capturing environmental change, the ethics of using drones
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dubai: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed urged the cricket fans to come out in large numbers as the country gets ready to host a bilateral series after ten years.
Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series which kicks-off from 27 September in Karachi. Interestingly, Karachi hasn't hosted an ODI since January 2009.
File image of Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. AP
"History will be made on Friday when Karachi will host the first bilateral ODI series since January 2009. I request all local cricket fans to be part of history so that they can tell the next generation that they were at the National Stadium when an international series was played," ICC quoted Sarfaraz as saying.
"I can't wait for Friday, which will mark the memorable occasion, and I hope when I walk out, I have a full house behind me, not only cheering me but both the sides," he added.
Pakistan's newly-appointed vice-captain Babar Azam added that the first ODI in front of the home crowd would be "one of my biggest days".
"I can't thank enough for the love and respect I have received from all my fans in the early days of my career. Friday will be one of my biggest days when I will take the field as Pakistan vice-captain. I will want the entire country, as well as the National Stadium crowd to make this a day to remember for me," ICC quoted Babar as saying.
Pakistan's 16-man squad for the ODIs: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.
The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on September 27 in Karachi.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2019 15:02:00 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Visitors greeted by presidential level security in Karachi ahead of limited-overs series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Abid Ali, Mohammad Nawaz among five players recalled by hosts for ODI series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed set to retain ODI, T20 captaincy for upcoming series