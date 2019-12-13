Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Rain plays spoilsport yet again as visitors end Day 3 on 282-6 after playing just 5.2 overs
Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test match in Pakistan, when terrorists attacked the touring team's bus in Lahore in March 2009
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs RLY Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Andhra drew with Vidarbha
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
'Assamese have come out trampling death': How Assam's local dailies covered protests against Citizenship Amendment Act
-
Mardaani 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji and a chilling antagonist are the lynchpins of a gripping thriller
-
Tokyo 2020 showpiece event being billed as 'Recovery Olympics', but for many in Fukushima life remains a struggle
-
Economy is in intensive care with no quick relief in sight; can cutting personal tax, raising GST offer a magic cure?
-
Madrasas in India: How 1857, British crackdown on Muslims led to founding of pioneering Darul Uloom Deoband
-
From punchline to political star: The rise of Boris Johnson as most electorally-successful Tory leader since Thatcher
-
Sindh’s man-made Chotiari reservoir is an environmental disaster, study finds
-
SC orders probe into Telangana encounters: Extrajudicial killings are shock to India's legal conscience and have no place in a democracy
-
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Over 62% turnout recorded in third phase; former CM Babulal Marandi among candidates
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Rawalpindi: Pakistan’s first home test in a decade was further spoiled by bad weather on Friday, with only 5.2 overs bowled on a rain-hit day three against Sri Lanka.
Groundkeepers work to remove water from covers following overnight heavy rainfalls during the third day of the Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. AP
Play was finally called off at 3.35 pm local time, with the Sri Lankans on 282-6 having added 19 runs to its overnight total without losing a wicket.
No play was possible in the first session, which ground staff spent clearing overnight rainwater off the covers with wipers and attempting to dry the outfield under thick cloud coverage over the Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Play resumed after lunch but a crowd of around 2,000 spectators only saw 27 minutes of action before the umpires took the players off the field because of bad light. Dhananjaya de Silva moved to 87 while Dilruwan Perera was unbeaten on 6.
Bad weather has so far allowed 91.5 overs in the test, the first in Pakistan since 2009. Only 18.2 overs were bowled on Thursday.
Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test match in Pakistan, when terrorists attacked the touring team's bus in Lahore in March 2009. The ambush killed eight people and left several Sri Lankan players and officials injured.
In the interim, Pakistan has played its home test matches on neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates.
While the ground staff were working hard in the morning to clear away the water, Pakistan players Naseem Shah, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Asad Shafiq walked around the stadium as fans cheered. The players came close to the fence, shook hands with fans and took selfies with them.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2019 17:22:30 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Hosts recall batsman Fawad Alam after 10 years for historic Test series
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Bad weather curtails visitors' chances of posting big total in first innings
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, 1st Test at Rawalpindi, Day 3 full cricket score: Play called off after 5.2 overs bowled