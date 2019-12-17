First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 1st ODI Dec 15, 2019
IND vs WI
West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Dec 15, 2019
UAE vs SCO
United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
WI in IND Dec 18, 2019
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
SL in PAK Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Usman Shinwari likely to miss second Test in Karachi due to fever

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Usman Shinwari was being treated and it was highly unlikely he would be available for the second Test starting from Thursday at the national stadium in Karachi.

Press Trust of India, Dec 17, 2019 16:28:42 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's left arm pacer Usman Shinwari is unlikely to play in the second Test against Sri Lanka after being hospitalised with high fever, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said on Tuesday.

Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday said Usman was being treated and it was highly unlikely he would be available for the second Test starting from Thursday at the national stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Usman Shinwari likely to miss second Test in Karachi due to fever

Pakistani pacer Usman Shinwari has been hospitalised with high fever. AP

Sri Lanka have also lost pacer Kasun Rajitha for the second Test, according to head coach Mickey Arthur.

"No he can't play here and he is being looked after for his left hamstring problem," he said.

Sri Lanka have already lost seasoned pacer Suranga Lakmal for the tour due to dengue.

Rajitha's exit means Lahiru Kumara and Vishwa Fernando are the only frontline quicks in the squad to have played Tests.

Lakmal's replacement, 22-year-old Asitha Fernando, has only played one ODI.

Arthur said the only decision to be made for the second Test was whether to go in with three pacers and one spinner or two pacers and two spinners.

Pakistan is set to bring back leg-spinner Yasir Shah for the Test after they played four pacers in the rain-hit first Test in Rawalpindi which ended in a draw.

Pakistan also has the option of playing a second spinner in southpaw, Kashif Bhatti.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 16:28:42 IST

Tags : Cricket, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Vishwa Fernando

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all