Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pacer Hasan Ali ruled out of Test series due to rib fracture, will need six weeks to heal
Pakistan is due to host Sri Lanka for a two-test series from 11 December. Rawalpindi stages the first test from Dec. 11 followed by the second test at Karachi from Dec. 19.
Islamabad: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka next month because of broken ribs.
Scans revealed cortical rib fractures that required up to six weeks to heal, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday.
File image of Hasan Ali. AP
Hasan was cleared last week of a back injury that took seven weeks to heal, and played in the last two rounds of Pakistan’s premier four-day tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
But just before the start of the match last Friday, Hasan complained about pain in his left side. Scans revealed fractures of the “ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side.”
Hasan last played an international in June against arch-rival India during the Cricket World Cup in England.
Pakistan is due to host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series from 11 December. Rawalpindi stages the first Test from 11 December followed by the second Test at Karachi from 19 December.
Sri Lanka will be the first team to play Test matches in Pakistan in more than a decade since the team suffered a deadly ambush by gunmen in Lahore in 2009.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2019 11:19:26 IST
