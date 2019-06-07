Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of ICC World Cup 2019, where Asian giants Pakistan play Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for LIVE scores and updates.

Such has been Sri Lanka's fall in recent years that Pakistan, who have barely won anything of late, appear a decidedly superior opposition. Both teams have had a familiar starts to their World Cup campaigns, losing their first games before winning the next. Pakistan were punished by West Indies, but came back strongly against tournament favourites England. Sri Lanka went down to New Zealand before securing a nervy win over Afghanistan. Both teams will look for a strong performance to soothe nerves.

After a shaky start against the West Indies, Pakistan were on the money against hosts England

Sri Lanka have never beaten Pakistan in a World Cup encounter and given their enviable record and excellent form, Pakistan should be firm favourites to win this contest.

Angelo Mathews needs to come up with a big contribution today. After two games, he is yet to open the account having been dismissed without scoring on both occasions.

Sri Lanka meanwhile have big issues with their batting department that has been inconsistent.

Unfortunately it's not looking too pretty in Bristol ☔ #PAKvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/pnlG9mO713

Seems like we are going to have a fair bit of delay!

Following a glorious day of sunshine yesterday, it has been a wet morning in the UK today. The southern part of the country is experiencing steady drizzle since morning. The MeT department has predicted a 90 percent chance of rain in Bristol during this fixture and currently it is pelting down there . So, the toss will be delayed.

Pakistan's win over England in their last match was their first ever in their last 12 ODIs.

Pakistan have won each of their last six ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, Pakistan are a team of momentum. Hence, a wash out here will break their rhythm.

If this match gets washed out, it will be a huge setback for Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals. Following the victory over England, the spirits are high in the Pakistan camp. And they start as favourites against Sri Lanka. So, they would be gutted to share points in this fixture.

For a 20-over fixture, the match needs to start by 16.15 local time. And according to the groundsmen, they need an hour and so to make the field of play ready for action. So, the rain must stop by 15.00-15.15 local time.

There's then a 60% chance of heavy showers from 5pm onwards.

Things do improve briefly in the afternoon, with light rain showers from 3pm to 4pm.

Currently we are approaching the 11 am mark in Bristol and yet there's no signs of improvement and according to Bristol Post it is likely to get worse the MeT office forecast shows a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain from 8am to 2pm, with the chance rising to 95 per cent at times.

Update: Live pictures from the broadcast provide for a grim story. The rain continues...wait continues and well, the hope, shall also continue then...

Most of the South West is affected by the alert which is in place from 2pm to 11pm (UK time)

More bad news : According to the local papers the MeT department has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms which covers the whole of Bristol this afternoon

Here's a look at the afternoon forecast: 🌧️ Heavy rain moving north ⚡️Thundery showers developing in the south, bringing the risk of localised flooding 🌤️ Brightest in the far north Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/K4AnFSkR1A

Thunderstorms are predicted towards the south (Bristol included) with the possibility of localised flooding

Still no news on cricket as we wait for the weather to clear.

Still pouring down there. The official time to call off the game is 14.30 BST. Still couple of hours left for that but as per the latest update I have got from the ground, the organisers do not expect the match to take place today.

The weather may not be great – but the fans are still smiling. #PAKvSL #LionsRoar #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/TRT4eVIxZy

Cricket enthusiasts seem to be in a joyful mood despite the rain delay!

The weather prediction is not good for the rest of the day. So this could be a washout. Sri Lankans wouldn’t be complaining. These well could be the last points they are earning in this World Cup unless there is another washout.

Still raining in Bristol. 8.19pm Pakistan time is the latest they can go for a 20 overs match. #PakvSL

Still pretty hard to get one past @GraemeSmith49 ! The rain delay has allowed our commentators to stretch their legs and have their own little game 😀 😀 😀 pic.twitter.com/Oa7aLqLTGB

Meanwhile, commentators took some time off to play some cricket, in the commentary box!

Seems like rain has stopped. Could be a short break, because it's still very bleak. Ground staff getting busy... update at 2.30pm local time. #PAkvSL #CWC19

Some positive news from Bristol – the rain has stopped, and we'll be having a pitch inspection at 2:30 pm. #PAKvSL #WeHaveWeWill #LionsRoar pic.twitter.com/XJX4XCCDNa

Looks like we might get lucky. The rain has stopped and currently the umpires are out there to inspect the field of play.

The umpires walk out on to the field with field, few layers off covers have been taken off but the square is still under the wraps. The groundsmen too lurk around, if there is no further rain then we might be able to squeeze in a shortened game.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has urged his team to "stay ruthless" at the World Cup as they train their sights on Sri Lanka after shocking England.

The notoriously unpredictable Pakistan side held their nerve to beat the hosts by 14 runs at Trent Bridge on Monday, just three days after crashing to a seven-wicket defeat against the West Indies at the same venue.

That ended a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats in completed one-day internationals.

Arthur praised his team's resolve after a "shocking" defeat in their tournament opener.

"It was just so good to see us go out and play with the belief and intensity that we had spoken about," Arthur told AFP.

"When we put all three disciplines together we know we can beat anybody. We now need to stay consistent and ruthless."

Pakistan posted an impressive 348-8 against a potent England bowling attack, with fifties from veteran Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened match, also in Cardiff, to breathe life into their campaign.

But the 1996 champions will be wary of another middle-order batting collapse after they lost five wickets for 14 runs against New Zealand and seven wickets for 36 runs against Afghanistan.

Sri Lankan coach Chandika Hathurusingha said he had told his batsmen to up their game.

"I don't give pep talks. I give an honest talk, that's all.

"I tell them what has to be done. They have to come and perform," said Hathurusingha, who praised opener Kusal Perera for his 78-run knock, which helped Sri Lanka reach 201 against Afghanistan.

"He's an amazing player," said Hathurusingha. "We have given him the full license to bat the way he wants to bat. We know that when he's come up, most of the time it's match-winning."

But one factor outside anybody's control is the weather, with persistent rain forecast for Bristol on Friday.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match:

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match take place?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will take place on 7 June, 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be played at County Ground in Bristol.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3.00 pm IST, with toss scheduled at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the French Open quarter-finals?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live scores and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

