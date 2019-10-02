First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SIN T20I Tri-Series | Match 4 Oct 01, 2019
NEP vs ZIM
Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 40 runs
VAN in MAL | 2nd T20I Oct 01, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 51 runs
SIN T20I Tri-Series Oct 02, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
VAN in MAL Oct 03, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Karachi: Visitors look to salvage series in final match

Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the third one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 02, 2019 16:07:48 IST

101/2
Overs
19.5
R/R
5.18
Fours
13
Sixes
0
Extras
3
Danushka Gunathilaka Batting 58 60 8 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

3rd ODI toss update: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat on Wednesday in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Karachi: Visitors look to salvage series in final match

Pakistan players walk off the field after the second ODI. AP

Pakistan, leading 1-0 in the series, have brought in opener Abid Ali for injured Imam-ul-Haq, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz replaced Imad Wasim from the line up which won the second match by 67 runs in Karachi on Monday.

For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Bhanuka will make his ODI debut. The first ODI was rained off without a ball being bowled on Friday at the same venue.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is leading the side for the 50th time in an ODI.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep,  Lahiru Kumara.

 

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 16:07:48 IST

Tags : Abid Ali, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando, Babar Azam, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Karachi, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Live Score, Minod Bhanuka, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Pak Vs SL, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Shadab Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Tour Of Pakistan 2019, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Wanindu Hasaranga

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all