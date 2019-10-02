Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI at Karachi: Visitors look to salvage series in final match
Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the third one-day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium in Karachi on our live blog.
3rd ODI toss update: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat on Wednesday in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Pakistan players walk off the field after the second ODI. AP
Pakistan, leading 1-0 in the series, have brought in opener Abid Ali for injured Imam-ul-Haq, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz replaced Imad Wasim from the line up which won the second match by 67 runs in Karachi on Monday.
For Sri Lanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Isuru Udana and Oshada Fernando made way for Minod Bhanuka, Lakshan Sandakan and Angelo Perera.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Bhanuka will make his ODI debut. The first ODI was rained off without a ball being bowled on Friday at the same venue.
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is leading the side for the 50th time in an ODI.
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (capt), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Minod Bhanuka, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara.
With AFP inputs
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 16:07:48 IST
